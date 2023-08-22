GiveSmart and The Nonprofit Makeover Join Forces on GiveSmart Gives Back, Empowering BIPOC Nonprofit Leaders

GiveSmart awards scholarships and technology grants to support BIPOC-led nonprofits

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands, the leading fundraising and donor management tech company, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with The Nonprofit Makeover, a minority-owned consulting firm dedicated to supporting the growth and success of BIPOC-led nonprofits. Together, they are expanding GiveSmart Gives Back, which now aims to empower BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) nonprofit leaders through a comprehensive training program alongside offering technology grants.

GiveSmart and The Nonprofit Makeover Collaborate for GiveSmart Gives Back (PRNewswire)

The cornerstone of this partnership is to provide BIPOC nonprofit leaders with fully funded scholarships to receive access to The Nonprofit Makeover's acclaimed eCourse, The Nonprofit Makeover University. This immersive training tool, spanning over 50+ hours, covers a wide range of essential topics, including volunteer recruitment and sustainability, social media and website marketing, fundraising, public relations, and advocacy. Additionally, to meet the significant increase in demand for services since the onset of the pandemic, GiveSmart is also awarding technology grants for access to its fundraising and donor management suite and Services team.

"As a tech company dedicated to making a difference, we recognize the importance of supporting BIPOC leaders in the nonprofit sector," shared Steve Greanias, GiveSmart General Manager. "By offering scholarships to The Nonprofit Makeover University and technology grants to GiveSmart, we are not only investing in the growth and development of these leaders but also empowering their staff and volunteers with nonprofit best practices. Together, we can create lasting change and a more equitable future for all."

GiveSmart, known for its long-term commitment to nonprofit, social impact, and corporate philanthropy, is proud to continue GiveSmart Gives Back. By partnering with The Nonprofit Makeover, GiveSmart aims to empower BIPOC nonprofit leaders by providing them with the tools they need to succeed.

"We are truly excited about reinvigorating GiveSmart Gives Back," said Kristen Faith, CEO of The Nonprofit Makeover. "Through this partnership, we aim to address the disparities and challenges faced by BIPOC nonprofit leaders. By providing them with access to our comprehensive eCourse, we hope to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles and elevate their organizations to new heights."

The Nonprofit Makeover University boasts an impressive lineup of experts from various fields, including nonprofit management, marketing, communications, and fundraising. BIPOC leaders who participate in this program will gain invaluable insights, strategies, and best practices from these esteemed professionals. The eCourse's interactive format encourages collaboration, engagement, and peer-to-peer learning, fostering a vibrant community of nonprofit leaders passionate about creating positive change.

The partnership between The Nonprofit Makeover and GiveSmart signifies a powerful collaboration aimed at fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the nonprofit sector. Through the GiveSmart Gives Back initiative, BIPOC leaders will receive the guidance and training necessary to overcome obstacles, amplify their impact, and lead their organizations toward sustainable success.

For more information about GiveSmart Gives Back and to nominate a BIPOC nonprofit leader for a scholarship to The Nonprofit Makeover University, visit https://www.givesmart.com/givesmart-gives-back/.

About The Nonprofit Makeover

The Nonprofit Makeover is a leading consulting firm committed to providing comprehensive resources and support to BIPOC-led nonprofits. Through their various programs and initiatives, they empower nonprofit leaders with the skills, knowledge, and tools needed to achieve their missions effectively.

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, event management, and donor management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $6.5 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com.

Contact: Karen Wright, karen.wright@communitybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Brands