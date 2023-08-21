YouScience® Brightpath Empowers Educators and Students for Academic and Career Success

Aptitude-based solution elevates educational relevance by directly helping students find their personalized purpose for increased success in school, careers, and life

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on nationwide research , the majority of high school graduates face a lack of preparedness in making crucial college or career decisions upon graduation, often feeling uncertain about their chosen educational or career paths.

youscience-official-logo (PRNewswire)

Nearly 75% of high school graduates did not feel fully prepared to decide on their future career or education during high school.

37% of high school graduates are not sure they are where they want to be in their education or career path

Moreover, the strain on counselors and teachers–due to heavy workloads and limited resources–exacerbates the issue by creating gaps in essential discussions about postsecondary opportunities. There is an acute need for solutions that bridge this gap, and help students who are struggling to transition from high school to college, trade school, and career.

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers. Thousands of middle schools, high schools, colleges, universities, trade schools, chambers of commerce, and employer partners use various applications from YouScience. The award-winning education technology company recently launched YouScience Brightpath , which supports educators in addressing critical issues facing students in one unified platform.

With Brightpath, educators can:

Personalize students' education pathways for increased academic and career success. Provide deeper purpose for classwork by supporting real-world career outcomes into every student's educational journey. Connect students to their future by bridging the gap between education and industry in meaningful and personalized ways. Support every student's growth through the major transitions between middle school to high school, high school to post-secondary learning, and from the classroom to careers.

"Brightpath has been an incredible tool to measure student growth in the classroom," said Joel Casiday, from Coldspring-Oakhurst High School in Coldspring, Texas. "Our teachers can give their pre-assessment at the beginning of the year and then the certification exam for the course at the end of the year. The student receives real-time certifications and the teacher has valuable data that shows student growth and instructional impact. With the launch of the career research tools and all the full Brightpath suite offers, our students will be poised for success after graduation."

YouScience Brightpath makes it easier for educators to help students connect what they are learning in the classroom to real-world applications. This includes career and technical education (CTE) programs, skill certifications and credentials, and resume creation.

"Having a comprehensive platform that helps us connect what students are learning in the classroom with real-world career opportunities turns education into a tangible experience," said Thalea Longhurst, State CTE Director for the Utah State Board of Education. "Local employers also like YouScience Brightpath because they can engage with students, who have the aptitudes and certifications they need, to start building a talent pipeline. It opens doors and opportunities for all Utah students to have a successful future—whether that's 4-year college, trade school, or jumping into a career."

Research shows that helping students discover their aptitudes, and building personalized high school and postsecondary pathways, enables student success. In 2022, nearly 80% of high school graduates reported feeling better prepared to choose their educational and/or career pathway based on understanding their natural aptitudes.

"Unleashing student potential is at the heart of what we do," said YouScience CEO Edson Barton. "To do that we must empower educators with the best professional tools. Brightpath makes it easier to collaborate across schools and districts, between middle and high schools, and from grade to grade. Brightpath is designed for today's professional educator. Speed, ease of use, scalability, and systems simplicity is top of mind."

For more information on YouScience and YouScience® Brightpath, please visit www.YouScience.com .

About YouScience

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and nearly one million users.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YouScience