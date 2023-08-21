Appian AI Copilot Delivers Practical Value to Boost Developer Productivity

Latest version of the Appian AI-Powered Process Platform accelerates end-to-end automation with generative and private AI, highly-scalable data fabric, and enhanced RPA

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced immediate availability of the latest version of the Appian AI-Powered Process Platform , featuring Appian AI Copilot , an advanced AI assistant that increases developer productivity. AI Copilot provides practical value to accelerate development through generative AI interface creation and other planned future capabilities. AI Copilot and other release enhancements leverage Appian's enterprise-ready AI architecture and private AI strategy for faster delivery of powerful end-to-end process automation solutions.

In its initial release, AI Copilot uses generative AI to quickly convert PDF and other structured forms into intuitive digital interfaces that support great user experiences. AI Copilot does the tedious work of digitizing PDF forms into interactive business applications, empowering developers to use low-code design tools to refine and perfect applications. Additional planned AI Copilot features will extend its generative AI capabilities to create workflows using natural language as well as query Appian's data fabric architecture for self-service analytics with instant reports.

"The AI copilot will augment and accelerate the end-to-end application development capabilities of the Appian Platform," said Chandra Surbhat, Experience Practice Head & VP for Enterprise Futuring at Wipro. "Leveraging generative AI will simplify the software development on an already low-code platform. Plus, clients will use Appian's private AI strategy, which addresses their critical privacy and security concerns. We look forward to tapping into Appian AI Copilot and unlocking greater business value for our customers."

"Appian's generative AI will assist development by automatically generating application designs using large language models (LLM) and generative AI," said Sagar Lodha, Head of Technology, Yexle Limited. "This combined with Appian's low-code capabilities will dramatically accelerate development, reduce implementation times, reduce total cost of ownership, and enable developers to become true value-add consultants to the business."

Additional new capabilities in the latest release of the Appian Platform include:

More secure and scalable data fabric . Data fabric scalability has doubled to 4 million synced rows per record so you can truly unify your enterprise data to power and train AI services with built-in guardrails that protect the security and privacy of your data. Data fabric scalability has doubled to 4 million synced rows per record so you can truly unify your enterprise data to power and train AI services with built-in guardrails that protect the security and privacy of your data.

A more user-friendly AI Skill Designer experience. It's even easier to create custom and private AI models at scale, with test models now enabled prior to deployment. Train your own models for document and email classification, change them with ease, and add them to your workflows as easily as you would any other design object. It's even easier to create custom and private AI models at scale, with test models now enabled prior to deployment. Train your own models for document and email classification, change them with ease, and add them to your workflows as easily as you would any other design object.

More unified Appian RPA . Create, manage, and deploy robotic tasks directly from Appian Designer using the familiar and intuitive design object experience. With the addition of groups and role maps, users can efficiently manage access and permissions for robotic tasks, enhancing security and control. Create, manage, and deploy robotic tasks directly from Appian Designer using the familiar and intuitive design object experience. With the addition of groups and role maps, users can efficiently manage access and permissions for robotic tasks, enhancing security and control.

Axiom Space, developer of the next-generation spacesuit, uses Appian's data fabric and process automation to support its spacesuit for a future mission to the Moon.

"With Appian, Axiom Space and our commercial space customers can track the entire lifecycle of a spacesuit, easily accessing manufacturing, testing, storage and usage details with a simple click," said Rodney Johnson, Axiom Space Senior Enterprise Service Manager. "We recognize the profound importance of Data Fabric in building our spacesuit. It serves as a vital tool for living and working in space, leveraging data to save lives and make the human experience viable while minimizing risks, maintaining control and enabling intelligent decision-making. In less than a year, Axiom Space has developed a platform to efficiently handle vast data and collaborate seamlessly with customers and partners nationwide to develop the next-generation spacesuit for low-Earth orbit (LEO) and lunar operations."

"AI Copilot makes Appian the perfect platform for AI to express application designs while enabling humans to understand and visually refine AI creations," said Michael Beckley, Founder and CTO of Appian. "Our low-code design simplifies AI while our robust data fabric gives the needed data governance and security controls. The result is faster, smarter business processes, data-driven business applications, and exceptional user experiences—all on a single enterprise-grade process platform."

Appian's latest release is generally available now. To learn more, visit www.appian.com/platform .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

