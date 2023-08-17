One of America's Fastest Growing Healthcare Groups, Curis Functional Health, Partners With Adonis to Centralize Revenue Operations

Curis Functional Health turns to Adonis to unify revenue cycle operations across 50 clinics and several Electronic Health Record systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a leading Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform, today announces its partnership with Curis Functional Health, one of the top 10 fastest-growing healthcare companies on the Inc. 5000 list. Curis Functional Health offers a multidisciplinary healthcare approach, including chiropractic care, mental health counseling, functional nutrition coaching, and DNA-based weight loss.

Curis Functional Health turns to Adonis to unify revenue cycle operations across 50 clinics and several EHR systems.

Under the leadership of Andre Angel since 2019, Curis Functional Health has been consistently scaling its presence in the functional health industry. Through a myriad of strategic initiatives, from acquisitions to opening new clinics and partnerships with local healthcare providers, Curis has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing healthcare brands year after year. Now, with Adonis by its side, Curis is poised to refine revenue operations across its network of clinics. This collaboration is critical to enhancing collection rates and optimizing the financial experience for patients – a pivotal move in propelling the business to the next level.

"We're beyond excited to partner with Curis Functional Health. It's a large focus of the team at Adonis to offer an end-to-end billing solution that interoperates with systems across clinics to unify revenue cycle, which is especially important for successfully improving financial metrics for partners like Curis that have been growing rapidly through M&A." said Akash Magoon, CEO and Co-Founder, Adonis. "This partnership forges a path for Andre and team to confidently grow and expand the diversity of their clinics knowing that their financial and insurance infrastructure is ready for continued scale."

"Curis Functional Health has always been at the forefront of delivering exceptional healthcare services, and our growth trajectory is a testament to our dedication and commitment. Partnering with Adonis is a strategic move to further develop and enhance our revenue cycle processes. We recognized the opportunity to synergize with a team that could offer streamlined claims submission and provide real-time insights into our business's performance with their Revenue Intelligence platform. This collaboration is about building upon our strengths and leveraging Adonis' expertise to drive even greater excellence across our clinics." — Andre Angel, CEO and Founder, Curis Functional Health.

Powered by data science and AI technology, Adonis' Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform addresses some of the most common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes.

"We believe that the answers to some of the most chronic revenue challenges for healthcare groups live within the data that they already have, and we're proud to be able to quickly understand our partner's biggest sources of denials and leaked revenue and begin mitigating them quickly. That's the power of Adonis." said Aman Magoon, CPO and Co-Founder, Adonis. "Adonis will continue to focus and push the boundaries of what's possible on behalf of Healthcare providers within their respective specialties, operating models, and commercial complexion. We are committed to meeting our customers where they are by offering a modular approach to our solutions and coupled with superior service delivery."

About Curis Functional Health

Founded in 2019, Curis Functional Health was recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as the 17th fastest-growing private healthcare company in the United States, and the 155th fastest-growing private company overall. Curis was also recognized by SMU Cox School of Business as the fastest-growing private healthcare company in North Texas by the Dallas 100, a Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship publication. For more information visit www.gocuris.com .

About Adonis

Adonis is a Revenue Intelligence and Automation Platform, built for Healthcare, solving for operational challenges that impact the integrity of revenue cycle management. On average, Healthcare providers are unable to collect 15% or more of the revenue it's owed. This is a result of compounding fractures in traditional RCM; a series of people, processes, systems, and tools are collectively responsible for this dilemma. Powered by data science and automation, Adonis provides solutions to address the common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes. No matter where you are in your revenue cycle journey, we can help you take a step in the right direction to achieve your revenue potential. Learn more at adonis.io .

