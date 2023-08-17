Li-Fun and Amionx Expand Relationship with SafeCore License

Enables Li-Fun to Include Patented SafeCore Technology in Batteries

ZHUZHOU, China and CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Li-Fun Technology Co., Ltd. and Amionx have expanded their relationship from an existing manufacturer agreement to a license that enables Li-Fun to produce and sell batteries that include SafeCore.

Li-Fun licenses SafeCore battery technology from Amionx.

Amionx and Li-Fun previously completed technology transfer of SafeCore® and Li-Fun is integrating the Amionx technology into volume production. Li-Fun incorporated SafeCore into an existing product sold to consumer electronics OEMs and is now sampling this battery. Subsequent SafeCore enabled products are expected to be released by Li-Fun beginning in the fourth quarter.

"At Li-Fun, we strive to be innovative in both the performance and safety of batteries", said Kent Tu, CEO of Li-Fun. "This expansion of our relationship with Amionx enables us to manufacture and offer batteries of higher value to our existing customers and to capture additional market share with new customers. Through our deepening collaboration with Amionx, we continue to be impressed by the effectiveness of SafeCore seeing how it protects batteries from a wide range of conditions that would otherwise result in thermal runaway. This technology is vital for us to meet the increasing performance demands of our customers and the market in general while providing an increased level of safety. We look forward to our mutual success in the industry by offering quality products having industry leading performance with dramatically increased safety."

"I'd like to thank Li-Fun for their incredible collaboration throughout the technology transfer process of SafeCore," said Dan Squiller CEO of Amionx. "The transfer was accomplished remotely during the height of the pandemic demonstrating the ease with which SafeCore can be implemented into existing volume manufacturing processes. Li-Fun has proven themselves to be an exceptional partner with significant technical depth and a commitment to excellence with their customers, partners, and in everything they do. Safety-related incidents continue to rise as worldwide shipments of batteries increase each year. Current failure rates have become unacceptable as we read about more and more catastrophic events occurring with batteries in electric bikes, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics devices. SafeCore can dramatically reduce these events from happening."

SafeCore has been shown to prevent or delay thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries caused by conditions including overcharge, internal shorts, and impact as well as certain high temperature situations. Other benefits of SafeCore are:

Virtually no increase to the bill of materials for lithium-ion batteries

Compatible with existing high volume production lines and processes

No incremental capital cost

Allows for design of smaller and lighter battery pack systems

Applicable to all Lithium chemistries including nano-silicon, lithium metal, and solid state

About Li-Fun Technology Co., Ltd.

Based in Hunan, China, Li-Fun is committed to developing and manufacturing High-End Li-ion battery cells for consumer electronics, power applications and energy storage systems. To introduce cutting-edge materials and technologies into Li-ion batteries, Li-Fun has been working together with over 20 world-wide innovators in every segment of the battery industry. After eight years since establishment, not only can Li-Fun provide competitive solutions with reliable performance, but also strives to disrupt the conventional industry with Li-metal, solid-state, Na-ion and lithium titanium oxide solutions. More information can be found on the Li-Fun website at www.lifuntech.com.

About Amionx

Amionx is a leader in safe battery technology with headquarters in Carlsbad, CA. Our patented and proprietary Safe Core® technology helps prevent batteries from being the source of explosion or fire. This technology is transforming the current use of lithium-ion batteries and opening new market opportunities where lithium batteries have been excluded primarily due to safety concerns. More information can be found on the Amionx website at www.amionx.com .

