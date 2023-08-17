Engaging Networks Welcomes International Nonprofit Leaders to Flagship Community Conference

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engaging Networks , the unified digital engagement platform used by major nonprofit organizations around the world, is thrilled to announce the Engaging Networks Community Conference (ENCC) D.C. 2023, set to take place at the American Geophysical Union Building in Washington, D.C. on September 11-12, 2023. This premier event will bring together professionals and thought leaders from the nonprofit sector to discuss cutting-edge strategies and technologies that drive engagement and empower positive change.

"ENCC has always been a platform for fostering innovation and collaboration," said Ben Childers, VP of Global Client Success at Engaging Networks. "ENCC D.C. 2023 is set to be one of our most exciting events yet, bringing together a community of passionate individuals who are driving real change. We can't wait to explore new ideas, share experiences, and empower one another to make an even greater impact."

For 14 years, ENCC has provided its attendees — who come from all corners of the world — with insights, networking opportunities, and practical knowledge to navigate the evolving nonprofit technology landscape. With a diverse lineup of engaging sessions and inspiring keynotes, participants in this year's conference will discover the latest trends, best practices, and solutions to enhance their organizations' impact.

Highlights of ENCC D.C. 2023:

Thought-Provoking Sessions: Leaders from organizations such as Center for American Progress, Conservation Law Foundation, GivingTuesday, Human Rights Campaign, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Oceana, Southern Poverty Law Center and more share their perspectives on the future of digital engagement and social change.

Interactive Workshops: Attendees will have the chance to participate in interactive workshops that delve into specific strategies and tactics for successful digital campaigns and fundraising.

CFRE Certification: Points can be earned in Category 1.B – Education of the CFRE International application for certification.

About Engaging Networks

For more than 20 years, Engaging Networks has been helping nonprofits maximize their impact and engagement through a suite of world-class online fundraising, advocacy, and email tools. Our client support is fast, personal, and responsive — helping us achieve one of the highest client-retention rates in the industry. Engaging Networks is the go-to solution stack for a variety of top-tier nonprofit organizations such as The Humane Society of the United States, The Nature Conservancy, Human Rights Campaign, PETA, and Amnesty International.

