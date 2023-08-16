TOWER OF GOD: NEW WORLD HEATS UP WITH "HOT SUMMER FESTIVAL" MAJOR UPDATE

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has released the "Hot Summer Festival" major update for its new collectible card game RPG, Tower of God: New World. As part of this update, players can experience Xia Xia's Dangerous Vacation content with new teammates, costumes and events that offer special in-game rewards.

Starting today, players can choose new teammates SSR+ [Thorn] Biole (Red element, Ranged) and SSR [Maniacal] Xia Xia (Red element, Supporter). Six new costumes are now available for Biole, Xia Xia, Shibisu, Hatz, Ha Yuri, and Hwaryun.

Players can experience new content and in-game events, including:

Xia Xia's Growth Mission: After obtaining SSR Xia Xia, players who complete 8 in-game missions (including achieving Proficiency, Limit Break, etc.) can receive SSR Xia Xia one more time.

[Dangerous Vacation] Story Event: During [Dangerous Vacation] story events, players can either play Story stage or FREE stage. Once they clear the Story stage, the FREE stage will be available where players are required to consume Stamina when clearing missions to earn Event Exclusive Item and Event Points.

Vacation Mission Event: Players can participate in the [Dangerous Vacation] story event where they can complete missions and receive special in-game rewards. Once all missions are completed, Normal Summon Tickets (x21), SSR Soulstones and more can be earned.

Vacation Event Exchange Shop: Event items (Conch, Squid, Red Snapper) obtained from story events can be exchanged for other rewards such as Shibisu Soulstone, Shibisu Costume, Teammate Grade Enhancement Scroll, and more.

In Tower of God: New World, players can take control of fan-favorite characters to ascend the Tower. Join Twenty-Fifth Bam – and more than 70 characters – as he fights his way through the Tower in gorgeous 3D animation that will make players feel like they have stepped into an anime world. Players will experience fast-paced battle mechanics while utilizing a unique Slot System that powers up a particular "slot" instead of a specific character.

The game is now available on Google Play and the App Store while the PC version is available to download from Google Play Games Beta . Players are encouraged to sign up on Discord and other social channels ( YouTube , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , and Facebook) for the latest information.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .

