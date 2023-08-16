TechDemocracy - A Leading Cybersecurity Services Company - Achieves ISO 27001 & ISO 9001 Certification for its Canadian Entity and Expands its Offshore Delivery Center in The Philippines

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechDemocracy, a renowned cybersecurity services company known for its high-value solutions and services in Identity Security and other cybersecurity areas, proudly announces the attainment of the esteemed ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO 9001 certification for its Canadian entity, 'TechDemocracy Limited'. The company has already achieved these certifications for its USA and India entities.

Additionally, TechDemocracy unveils its global reach by opening new delivery offices in Taguig City, NCR, Philippines. This strategic move aims to meet the rising demand for cybersecurity solutions in the Asia-Pacific region while providing cybersecurity warriors (a program initiated by TechDemocracy in 2020 to enable cybersecurity-skilled resources) to the world. This expansion complements its existing world-class delivery facilities in Hyderabad, India.

"This significant step in our global growth strategy marks our expansion into The Philippines. It will enhance our capacity to deliver services with greater availability and cost-effectiveness to clients across the globe. We are also exploring further expansion into the Middle East and South America very soon," said Sri Kiran Patibandla, a visionary leader, and CEO of TechDemocracy.

"We are delighted and proud to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO 9001 certifications for our Canadian entity. This accomplishment underscores our mission to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a secure digital environment. Our clients and partners can be rest assured that their data is protected by a company that operates with the utmost integrity and professionalism," remarked Sushil Madhukar, Chief Principal of TechDemocracy.

About TechDemocracy:

TechDemocracy is a framework-driven cybersecurity firm that takes pride in delivering customized solutions to address the unique challenges faced by businesses in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Headquartered in Piscataway, NJ, USA, and with a presence in India, Canada, and the Philippines, TechDemocracy provides Identity Security and other cybersecurity services to protect its clients from cyber threats while fostering a culture of innovation.

