Online travel company Klook throws cold water on Miami Seaquarium with new animal welfare policy

The company's new policy will end the sales to many exploitative wildlife attractions, although some unethical elephant encounters remain

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook, a global online travel company, published a new animal welfare policy, immediately removing its offerings to Miami Seaquarium and Sea Life Park Hawaii. World Animal Protection, US celebrates the creation of this new policy. Klook's new stance on animals also ends its sale of circus-style performances involving elephants, dolphins, and tigers, animal shows performances, and animal-photo experiences. The policy will go into effect by the end of October 2023, ramping up pressure for more travel companies to follow suit as travellers seek more cruelty-free options.

World Animal Protection (PRNewsFoto/World Animal Protection) (PRNewswire)

Nicole Barrantes, Wildlife Campaign Manager, World Animal Protection, US said:

"We applaud Klook's new animal welfare policy for taking a meaningful first step in helping to end wildlife cruelty and exploitation in the tourism industry. However, Klook must go further. It must remove all wildlife attractions, including its elephant bathing and feeding offerings, which still involve significant cruelty behind the scenes."

Back in February, Klook received a dismal score in World Animal Protection's Tracking the Travel Industry report, tying with Groupon for the lowest score in the sector at just four percent. The score, criteria, and final report were shared directly with the company along with clear guidance on meaningful language for an animal welfare policy.

World Animal Protection has worked with Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and many others to publish new policies that end the sale of captive wildlife entertainment. Currently, the organization is calling on the public to boycott Groupon and refuse to purchase any deals on the platform until it stops selling animal cruelty. Klook was also named in this boycott but has been removed following the publication of its new policy.

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection is a global organization working to end factory farming and wildlife exploitation. We expose cruel systems, promote animal-friendly alternatives, and influence policy change. For over 70 years, World Animal Protection has been rewriting the story for animals.

Working across almost 50 countries with offices in 12, we are the only animal welfare organization with UN Consultative Status, enabling us to engage with and influence global decision-makers. We prioritize animals in farming and wild animals exploited for use in entertainment, as pets, and in fashion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Animal Protection