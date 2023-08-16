LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE INTERNATIONAL LAKE CHAPALA OPENS SALES OF COMMUNITY'S HOUSES AND APARTMENTS

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville, in association with Levy Holding, announces the commencement of sales for houses and apartments at Latitude Margaritaville International Lake Chapala. This unique community is designed to meet the highest standards of living for adults 55 and better looking for a relaxed and vibrant lifestyle in Mexico.

Located next to Lake Chapala, Latitude Margaritaville International, operated and sold by Levy Holding, offers one and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 602 to 1,765 square feet, as well as 2,368-square-feet single-story houses. Whether looking for a retreat or a new full-time home, prospective residents will now have the opportunity to purchase one of the various units ranging from $215-490K. Furnished options will also be available. Prospective buyers can view the community's brand-new virtual tour here.

The design of Latitude Margaritaville International Lake Chapala, led by Diagrama Arquitectos, is a testament to the fusion of modern and traditional charm. Inspired by Mexican architecture, each home embraces the spirit of Margaritaville while incorporating elements of local culture. With elongated windows, colorful facades, and classical-style columns, the traditional design elements and details seamlessly blend with Margaritaville to create a unique experience for future residents.

As the only residential community in the region with a rooftop bar, residents can enjoy breathtaking 360° views of Lake Chapala and the surrounding mountains. The community will also offer a variety of amenities, signature food and beverage options, pools, a fitness center, pickleball courts, a Barkaritaville pet area, and a live music stage, theater, and more. Residents will be able to partake in various activities such as pool volleyball, yoga and Pilates classes, pickleball tournaments, karaoke nights, philanthropic events, and more.

Renderings are available for download here. For more information, visit: www.margaritaville.com/Latitude-Margaritaville-International.

