CISCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS

News Summary:

Cisco ended fiscal 2023 with Q4 revenue at $15.2 billion , up 16% year over year; GAAP EPS $0.97 , up 43% year over year, and Non-GAAP EPS $1.14 , up 37% year over year

Q4 FY 2023 operating cash flow of $6.0 billion , up 62% year over year

Progress on business model transformation in Q4 FY 2023:

Q4 FY 2023 Results: Increase of 16% year over year

GAAP EPS increased 43% year over year



Non-GAAP EPS increased 37% year over year

FY 2023 Results: Increase of 11% year over year

GAAP EPS increased 9% year over year



Non-GAAP EPS increased 16% year over year

Q1 FY 2024 Guidance:

FY 2024 Guidance:

Cisco today reported fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ended July 29, 2023. Cisco reported fourth quarter revenue of $15.2 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $4.0 billion or $0.97 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $4.7 billion or $1.14 per share.

"This past year was a milestone year for Cisco with record performance in both the full year and Q4," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "We are seeing solid customer demand, gaining market share, and innovating in key areas like AI, security, and cloud. This momentum gives us confidence in our ability to capture the many opportunities ahead."

"We delivered double-digit growth in revenue and EPS, generating strong operating leverage in Q4," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "Our business model transformation drove double-digit growth in software revenue, product ARR and total RPO, leading to greater visibility and predictability. We are committed to expanding operating leverage and increasing shareholder returns over the long term."

Q4 GAAP Results





Q4 FY 2023

Q4 FY 2022

Vs. Q4 FY 2022 Revenue

$ 15.2 billion

$ 13.1 billion

16 % Net Income

$ 4.0 billion

$ 2.8 billion

41 % Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.97

$ 0.68

43 %

Q4 Non-GAAP Results





Q4 FY 2023

Q4 FY 2022

Vs. Q4 FY 2022 Net Income

$ 4.7 billion

$ 3.4 billion

36 % EPS

$ 1.14

$ 0.83

37 %

Fiscal Year GAAP Results





FY 2023

FY 2022

Vs. FY 2022 Revenue

$ 57.0 billion

$ 51.6 billion

11 % Net Income

$ 12.6 billion

$ 11.8 billion

7 % EPS

$ 3.07

$ 2.82

9 %

Fiscal Year Non-GAAP Results





FY 2023

FY 2022

Vs. FY 2022 Net Income

$ 16.0 billion

$ 14.1 billion

13 % EPS

$ 3.89

$ 3.36

16 %

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share to be paid on October 25, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 4, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q4 FY 2023 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was up 16% at $15.2 billion, with product revenue up 20% and service revenue up 4%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 21%, EMEA up 10%, and APJC up 7%. Product revenue performance was led by growth in Secure, Agile Networks up 33%, Optimized Application Experiences up 15%, and Internet for the Future up 3%. Collaboration was down 12%. End-to-End Security was flat.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 64.1%, 63.6%, and 65.7%, respectively, as compared with 61.3%, 59.1%, and 67.5%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 65.9%, 65.5%, and 67.5%, respectively, as compared with 63.3%, 61.3%, and 69.0%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 65.0% for the Americas, 68.4% for EMEA and 65.3% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $5.5 billion, up 20%, and were 36.1% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.6 billion, up 15%, and were 30.6% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $4.3 billion, up 24%, with GAAP operating margin of 28.0%. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.4 billion, up 27%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 35.4%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 11.5%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 15.5%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $4.0 billion, an increase of 41%, and EPS was $0.97, an increase of 43%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.7 billion, an increase of 36%, and EPS was $1.14, an increase of 37%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $6.0 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 62% compared with $3.7 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

FY 2023 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $57.0 billion, an increase of 11%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $12.6 billion, an increase of 7%, and EPS was $3.07, an increase of 9%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $16.0 billion, an increase of 13% compared to fiscal 2022, and EPS was $3.89, an increase of 16%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $19.9 billion for fiscal 2023, an increase of 50% compared with $13.2 billion for fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $26.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $23.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and compared with $19.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2022.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- $34.9 billion, up 11% in total, with 51% of this amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Product RPO were up 12% and service RPO were up 9%.

Deferred Revenue -- $25.6 billion, up 10% in total, with deferred product revenue up 10%. Deferred service revenue was up 9%.

Capital Allocation -- In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, we returned $2.8 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, or $1.6 billion, and repurchased approximately 25 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $50.49 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.3 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $10.9 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, we closed the following acquisitions: Lightspin Technologies Ltd., a privately held cloud security software company; Smartlook, s.r.o., a privately held company that provides a digital experience and product analytics solution that monitors user engagement on websites and mobile applications in real time; and Armorblox, Inc., a privately held company focused on the use of Large Language Models and natural language understanding in cybersecurity.

Guidance

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024:

Q1 FY 2024



Revenue

$14.5 billion - $14.7 billion Non-GAAP gross margin rate

65% - 66% Non-GAAP operating margin rate

34% - 35% Non-GAAP EPS

$1.02 - $1.04

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.79 to $0.84 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for fiscal 2024:

FY 2024



Revenue

$57.0 billion - $58.2 billion Non-GAAP EPS

$4.01 - $4.08

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $3.19 to $3.32 for fiscal 2024.

Our Q1 FY 2024 and FY 2024 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of 18% for GAAP and 19% for non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the Guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 29,

2023

July 30,

2022

July 29,

2023

July 30,

2022 REVENUE:













Product $ 11,650

$ 9,688

$ 43,142

$ 38,018 Service 3,553

3,414

13,856

13,539 Total revenue 15,203

13,102

56,998

51,557 COST OF SALES:













Product 4,237

3,966

16,590

14,814 Service 1,218

1,111

4,655

4,495 Total cost of sales 5,455

5,077

21,245

19,309 GROSS MARGIN 9,748

8,025

35,753

32,248 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 1,953

1,682

7,551

6,774 Sales and marketing 2,579

2,349

9,880

9,085 General and administrative 690

489

2,478

2,101 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 70

73

282

313 Restructuring and other charges 203

(2)

531

6 Total operating expenses 5,495

4,591

20,722

18,279 OPERATING INCOME 4,253

3,434

15,031

13,969 Interest income 312

129

962

476 Interest expense (111)

(93)

(427)

(360) Other income (loss), net 17

(54)

(248)

392 Interest and other income (loss), net 218

(18)

287

508 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,471

3,416

15,318

14,477 Provision for income taxes 513

601

2,705

2,665 NET INCOME $ 3,958

$ 2,815

$ 12,613

$ 11,812















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.97

$ 0.68

$ 3.08

$ 2.83 Diluted $ 0.97

$ 0.68

$ 3.07

$ 2.82 Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 4,071

4,128

4,093

4,170 Diluted 4,093

4,137

4,105

4,192

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





July 29, 2023



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y% Revenue :















Americas

$ 9,075

21 %

$ 33,447

12 % EMEA

3,926

10 %

15,135

10 % APJC

2,203

7 %

8,417

5 % Total

$ 15,203

16 %

$ 56,998

11 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





July 29, 2023



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended Gross Margin Percentage :







Americas

65.0 %

63.8 % EMEA

68.4 %

66.2 % APJC

65.3 %

64.4 %

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





July 29, 2023



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Secure, Agile Networks

$ 8,125

33 %

$ 29,105

22 % Internet for the Future

1,298

3 %

5,306

1 % Collaboration

1,023

(12) %

4,052

(9) % End-to-End Security

987

— %

3,859

4 % Optimized Application Experiences

214

15 %

811

11 % Other Products

2

(33) %

9

(15) % Total Product

11,650

20 %

43,142

13 % Services

3,553

4 %

13,856

2 % Total

$ 15,203

16 %

$ 56,998

11 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



July 29,

2023

July 30,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,123

$ 7,079 Investments 16,023

12,188 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $85 at July 29, 2023 and $83 at July 30, 2022 5,854

6,622 Inventories 3,644

2,568 Financing receivables, net 3,352

3,905 Other current assets 4,352

4,355 Total current assets 43,348

36,717 Property and equipment, net 2,085

1,997 Financing receivables, net 3,483

4,009 Goodwill 38,535

38,304 Purchased intangible assets, net 1,818

2,569 Deferred tax assets 6,576

4,449 Other assets 6,007

5,957 TOTAL ASSETS $ 101,852

$ 94,002 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 1,733

$ 1,099 Accounts payable 2,313

2,281 Income taxes payable 4,235

961 Accrued compensation 3,984

3,316 Deferred revenue 13,908

12,784 Other current liabilities 5,136

5,199 Total current liabilities 31,309

25,640 Long-term debt 6,658

8,416 Income taxes payable 5,756

7,725 Deferred revenue 11,642

10,480 Other long-term liabilities 2,134

1,968 Total liabilities 57,499

54,229 Total equity 44,353

39,773 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 101,852

$ 94,002

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended

July 29,

2023

July 30,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 12,613

$ 11,812 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 1,726

1,957 Share-based compensation expense 2,353

1,886 Provision (benefit) for receivables 31

55 Deferred income taxes (2,085)

(309) (Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net 206

(453) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable 734

(1,009) Inventories (1,069)

(1,030) Financing receivables 1,102

1,241 Other assets 5

(1,615) Accounts payable 27

(55) Income taxes, net 1,218

(690) Accrued compensation 651

(427) Deferred revenue 2,326

1,328 Other liabilities 48

535 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,886

13,226 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (10,871)

(6,070) Proceeds from sales of investments 1,054

2,660 Proceeds from maturities of investments 5,978

5,686 Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired and divestitures (301)

(373) Purchases of investments in privately held companies (185)

(186) Return of investments in privately held companies 90

237 Acquisition of property and equipment (849)

(477) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 3

91 Other (26)

(15) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,107)

1,553 Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 700

660 Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (4,293)

(7,689) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (597)

(692) Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net (602)

606 Issuances of debt —

1,049 Repayments of debt (500)

(3,550) Dividends paid (6,302)

(6,224) Other (32)

(122) Net cash used in financing activities (11,626)

(15,962) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted

cash equivalents (105)

(180) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 3,048

(1,363) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year 8,579

9,942 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of fiscal year $ 11,627

$ 8,579 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 376

$ 355 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 3,571

$ 3,663

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (In millions, except percentages)



July 29, 2023

April 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Product $ 15,802

12 %

$ 14,681

9 %

$ 14,090

6 % Service 19,066

9 %

17,401

4 %

17,449

(1) % Total $ 34,868

11 %

$ 32,082

6 %

$ 31,539

2 %



We expect 51% of total RPO at July 29, 2023 will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



July 29,

2023

April 29,

2023

July 30,

2022 Deferred revenue:









Product $ 11,505

$ 10,895

$ 10,427 Service 14,045

13,365

12,837 Total $ 25,550

$ 24,260

$ 23,264 Reported as:









Current $ 13,908

$ 13,249

$ 12,784 Noncurrent 11,642

11,011

10,480 Total $ 25,550

$ 24,260

$ 23,264

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)





DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-Average

Price per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2023























July 29, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,589

25

$ 50.49

$ 1,254

$ 2,843 April 29, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,593

25

$ 49.45

$ 1,259

$ 2,852 January 28, 2023

$ 0.38

$ 1,560

26

$ 47.72

$ 1,256

$ 2,816 October 29, 2022

$ 0.38

$ 1,560

12

$ 43.76

$ 502

$ 2,062

























Fiscal 2022























July 30, 2022

$ 0.38

$ 1,567

54

$ 44.02

$ 2,402

$ 3,969 April 30, 2022

$ 0.38

$ 1,555

5

$ 54.20

$ 252

$ 1,807 January 29, 2022

$ 0.37

$ 1,541

82

$ 58.36

$ 4,824

$ 6,365 October 30, 2021

$ 0.37

$ 1,561

5

$ 56.49

$ 256

$ 1,817

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 29,

2023

July 30,

2022

July 29,

2023

July 30,

2022 GAAP net income $ 3,958

$ 2,815

$ 12,613

$ 11,812 Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 103

78

396

311 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 168

162

630

733 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 14

24

18

27 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

2

—

7 Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net (9)

—

(9)

— Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 276

266

1,035

1,078 Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 520

401

1,951

1,574 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 70

73

282

328 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 63

45

241

306 Russia-Ukraine war costs (7)

22

—

84 Significant asset impairments and restructurings 203

(2)

531

6 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 849

539

3,005

2,298 Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:













(Gains) and losses on investments (55)

—

133

(478) Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net (55)

—

133

(478) Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 1,070

805

4,173

2,898 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (215)

(181)

(838)

(616) Significant tax matters (133)

—

31

— Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (348)

(181)

(807)

(616) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,680

$ 3,439

$ 15,979

$ 14,094

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 29,

2023

July 30,

2022

July 29,

2023

July 30,

2022 GAAP EPS $ 0.97

$ 0.68

$ 3.07

$ 2.82 Adjustments to GAAP:













Share-based compensation expense 0.15

0.12

0.57

0.45 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.06

0.06

0.22

0.25 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 0.02

0.02

0.06

0.08 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

0.01

—

0.02 Significant asset impairments and restructurings 0.05

—

0.13

— (Gains) and losses on investments (0.01)

—

0.03

(0.11) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.05)

(0.04)

(0.20)

(0.15) Significant tax matters (0.03)

—

0.01

— Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.14

$ 0.83

$ 3.89

$ 3.36



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET,

AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

July 29, 2023

Product Gross

Margin

Service Gross

Margin

Total Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest and

other income

(loss), net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 7,413

$ 2,335

$ 9,748

$ 5,495

20 %

$ 4,253

24 %

$ 218

$ 3,958

41 % % of revenue 63.6 %

65.7 %

64.1 %

36.1 %





28.0 %





1.4 %

26.0 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:





































Share-based compensation expense 40

63

103

520





623





—

623



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible

assets 168

—

168

70





238





—

238



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 14

—

14

63





77





—

77



Russia-Ukraine war costs —

—

—

(7)





(7)





—

(7)



Supplier component remediation charge

(adjustment), net (9)

—

(9)

—





(9)





—

(9)



Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

203





203





—

203



(Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—





—





(55)

(55)



Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(348)



Non-GAAP amount $ 7,626

$ 2,398

$ 10,024

$ 4,646

15 %

$ 5,378

27 %

$ 163

$ 4,680

36 % % of revenue 65.5 %

67.5 %

65.9 %

30.6 %





35.4 %





1.1 %

30.8 %







Three Months Ended

July 30, 2022

Product Gross

Margin

Service Gross

Margin

Total Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest and

other income

(loss), net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 5,722

$ 2,303

$ 8,025

$ 4,591

$ 3,434

$ (18)

$ 2,815 % of revenue 59.1 %

67.5 %

61.3 %

35.0 %

26.2 %

(0.1) %

21.5 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 28

50

78

401

479

—

479 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible

assets 162

—

162

73

235

—

235 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 24

—

24

45

69

—

69 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

2

2

22

24

—

24 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

(2)

(2)

—

(2) Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(181) Non-GAAP amount $ 5,936

$ 2,355

$ 8,291

$ 4,052

$ 4,239

$ (18)

$ 3,439 % of revenue 61.3 %

69.0 %

63.3 %

30.9 %

32.4 %

(0.1) %

26.2 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET,

AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Fiscal Year Ended

July 29, 2023

Product Gross

Margin

Service Gross

Margin

Total Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest and

other income

(loss), net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 26,552

$ 9,201

$ 35,753

$ 20,722

13 %

$ 15,031

8 %

$ 287

$ 12,613

7 % % of revenue 61.5 %

66.4 %

62.7 %

36.4 %





26.4 %





0.5 %

22.1 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:





































Share-based compensation expense 151

245

396

1,951





2,347





—

2,347



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible

assets 630

—

630

282





912





—

912



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 18

—

18

241





259





—

259



Supplier component remediation charge

(adjustment), net (9)

—

(9)

—





(9)





—

(9)



Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

531





531





—

531



(Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—





—





133

133



Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(807)



Non-GAAP amount $ 27,342

$ 9,446

$ 36,788

$ 17,717

11 %

$ 19,071

10 %

$ 420

$ 15,979

13 % % of revenue 63.4 %

68.2 %

64.5 %

31.1 %





33.5 %





0.7 %

28.0 %







Fiscal Year Ended

July 30, 2022

Product Gross

Margin

Service Gross

Margin

Total Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest and

other income

(loss), net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 23,204

$ 9,044

$ 32,248

$ 18,279

$ 13,969

$ 508

$ 11,812 % of revenue 61.0 %

66.8 %

62.5 %

35.5 %

27.1 %

1.0 %

22.9 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 112

199

311

1,574

1,885

—

1,885 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible

assets 733

—

733

328

1,061

—

1,061 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 27

—

27

306

333

—

333 Russia-Ukraine war costs 4

3

7

84

91

—

91 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

6

6

—

6 (Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—

—

(478)

(478) Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(616) Non-GAAP amount $ 24,080

$ 9,246

$ 33,326

$ 15,981

$ 17,345

$ 30

$ 14,094 % of revenue 63.3 %

68.3 %

64.6 %

31.0 %

33.6 %

0.1 %

27.3 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 GAAP effective tax rate 11.5 %

17.6 %

17.7 %

18.4 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 4.0 %

0.9 %

0.3 %

0.5 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 15.5 %

18.5 %

18.0 %

18.9 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Q1 FY 2024

Gross Margin Rate

Operating Margin Rate

Earnings per Share (1) GAAP

63% - 64%

27% - 28%

$0.79 - $0.84 Estimated adjustments for:











Share-based compensation expense

1.0 %

4.0 %

$0.12 - $0.13 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1.0 %

2.0 %

$0.06 - $0.07 Significant asset impairments and restructurings

—

1.0 %

$0.02 - $0.03 Non-GAAP

65% - 66%

34% - 35%

$1.02 - $1.04















FY 2024

Earnings per Share (1) GAAP

$3.19 - $3.32 Estimated adjustments for:



Share-based compensation expense

$0.54 - $0.56 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

$0.20 - $0.22 Significant asset impairments and restructurings

$0.02 - $0.04 Non-GAAP

$4.01 - $4.08







(1) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, Russia-Ukraine war costs, restructurings, (gains) and losses on investments and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as continued strong customer demand, gains in market share, innovations in AI, security, and cloud, our ability to capture future opportunities, and our commitment to the expansion of operating leverage and increase of shareholder returns over the long term) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q1 FY 2024 and full year FY 2024) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures; business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in Secure, Agile Networks and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; significant supply constraints; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; terrorism; natural catastrophic events (including as a result of global climate change); any other pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on May 24, 2023 and September 8, 2022, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three months and the year ended July 29, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, Russia-Ukraine war costs, gains and losses on investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Annualized recurring revenue represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscriptions, term licenses, operating leases and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period, net of rebates to customers and partners as well as certain other revenue adjustments. Includes both revenue recognized ratably as well as upfront on an annualized basis.

