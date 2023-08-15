Treering Leads the Yearbook Industry by Introducing Dyslexia-Friendly Fonts

Revolutionary Move Aims to Enhance Accessibility and Inclusivity in Yearbook Design

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treering, a leader in customizable yearbooks, proudly introduces a dyslexia-friendly font to its collection, marking a significant stride towards inclusivity in design. Recognizing the power of typography in storytelling, Treering unveils 44 new fonts that empower users to share their narratives with style and clarity.

Treering yearbooks introduce a dyslexia-friendly font, marking a significant stride towards inclusivity in design.

Allison Vecchio, Treering's Director of Design, notes, "Typography evolves with design trends, impacting message perception. We value user input and have responded to requests for diverse fonts."

Inspired by the Dyslexia Friendly Font Collection, Treering embarked on the journey to incorporate a dyslexia-friendly font, resulting in the integration of OpenDyslexic. Designed by Abelardo "Abbie" Gonzalez, OpenDyslexic addresses challenges faced by dyslexic readers with features like enhanced letter weight, distinct shapes, and consistent baseline.

OpenDyslexic's open-source nature enhances its accessibility. Treering recommends its use in headlines and captions, augmenting inclusivity through thoughtful design. For optimal readability, Treering advocates for adhering to the Dyslexia-Friendly Style Guides endorsed by the British Dyslexia Association and the UX Movement. These guides emphasize modular design, single-color backgrounds, contrast, left-aligned text, and font sizes between 12 and 14 point.

While dyslexia-friendly fonts benefit many, Treering acknowledges personalized needs. Stakeholder involvement during design ensures ongoing inclusivity. With dyslexic-friendly fonts, Treering sets a new industry standard, reaffirming its commitment to celebrating every student's story.

Treering is a company that specializes in the design, creation, and printing of quality yearbooks. The traditional yearbook only includes a few photos of each student. In today's smartphone world, students have thousands of pictures of themselves and their friends. This makes the traditional yearbook a lot less relevant. Treering brings the yearbook into the internet generation with custom pages, online signatures, and more while operating at zero cost to schools, only printing books parents decide to purchase.

