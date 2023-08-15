Electronic Caregiver Ranks No. 969 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Innovative AI-driven digital health technology and services firm, Electronic Caregiver, repeats as a Top 1000 fastest growing private company in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Electronic Caregiver, Inc. ranks No. 969 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second year in a row that Electronic Caregiver, a leading AI-driven digital health technology and services company, has achieved recognition as a top 1000 firm on the Inc. 5000 list.

Addison Care features an AI-powered Virtual Caregiver, named Addison, provided on a dedicated Intel-powered computing interface by Lenovo, with visual sensing and facial recognition. (PRNewswire)

The prestigious ranking provides an objective, data-driven look at the most successful entrepreneurial businesses in the country. Prior honorees on the Inc. 5000 include Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia.

"With 1 in 3 people worldwide living with multiple chronic conditions, and increasing doctor shortages, Virtual Care is the future," said Electronic Caregiver Founder and CEO Anthony Dohrmann. "Ranking two years in a row with Inc. 5000 clearly demonstrates we're continuing to scale in order to meet the growing demand for AI-powered digital care."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. Editor in Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Along with ranking No. 969 on the Inc. 5000, Electronic Caregiver moved up 20 spots to rank No. 17 in health products, No. 3 in New Mexico, and No. 1 in Las Cruces, New Mexico — the company's home base.

"The Inc. 5000 list has withstood the test of time and has shown it is a true evaluator of the most successful companies in the USA," Electronic Caregiver President Joe Baffoe said. "Electronic Caregiver is once again proud to be named in the top 20 percent of the list, and especially excited to be ranked No.17 in health products. This is a true recognition of the impact our products and services are having in the marketplace."

This has been a pivotal year for Electronic Caregiver, as 2023 marks the launch of the company's most innovative product, Addison Care. Addison Care is utilized by hospital systems, physician practices, home care agencies, senior living providers, and insurance companies to expand access to care via the delivery of telehealth services to aging and chronically ill clients.

Addison Care features an AI-powered Virtual Caregiver, named Addison, provided on a dedicated Intel-powered computing interface by Lenovo, with visual sensing and facial recognition. Addison acts as a reliable care companion, ensuring medication adherence, offering vital health reminders and measurements, performing automated assessments, providing access to emergency assistance, and delivering comprehensive health education, all from the comfort of one's home. Addison keeps clients engaged in their health with fun and interactive features throughout her virtual world.

Addison Care is a cutting-edge health application leveraging the compute power of 12th generation Intel CPUs, OpenVino software for computer vision optimization, and AI on the edge from Sensory. "Sensory, a leading AI speech and computer vision company, and Electronic Caregiver, a leading digital health technology and services company, have partnered to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the edge for enhanced privacy and security in voice-driven health applications," said Sensory CEO Todd Mozer. "Sensory's AI technology uses machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) for a seamless, no latency voice-driven user interface. Electronic Caregiver's Virtual Caregiver – Addison – brings an unmatched patient engagement and curated intelligence to drive care plan adherence and impactful outcomes for providers. Together, Sensory and Electronic Caregiver are on the forefront of the use of AI on the edge on healthcare application."

The brains of Addison – and all Electronic Caregiver products – is ADDI, the company's platform as a service (PaaS) built in conjunction with solution architects and product engineers from Amazon Web Services (AWS). ADDI leverages leading services across data analytics, reporting, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide curated, personalized, and actionable intelligence to providers, to manage their patients and clients. Electronic Caregiver's infrastructure has been built to scale, enabling the company to support 200+ providers, manage 60,000 connected devices daily, provide services to 200,000+ patients in 2022, and process 2.5 million data inputs daily.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Electronic Caregiver



Founded in 2009, Electronic Caregiver is a privately held AI-driven digital health technology and services company headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Electronic Caregiver's mission is to design and deliver innovative, impactful telehealth products and services that bridge the chasm between the doctor's office and patient's home to improve outcomes, expand access, and optimize resource allocation. Electronic Caregiver is a technology solution provider in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with a PaaS solution which has passed AWS' rigorous foundational technical review (FTR). The company's solutions are available through health care organizations, physician practices, care management firms, homecare agencies, and senior housing providers to deliver hospital-at-home, chronic care management, and remote patient monitoring programs.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Electronic Caregiver logo. (PRNewsfoto/Electronic Caregiver) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electronic Caregiver