Global Times: President Xi's inspections encourage continuous effort in conservation of 'Gold Corn Belt' and advancement of high-end manufacturing

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Songliao Plain to the banks of the Hailan River, from the shores of Chagan Lake to industrial parks, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has visited Northeast China's Jilin Province three times for inspection and research. He has gone to the far reaches of rural areas, communities, science and technology parks and enterprises, providing fundamental guidance, providing direction and injecting strong impetus to the comprehensive revitalization of the region in the new era.

Recently, the Global Times reporter, together with teachers and students from the School of Journalism and Communication at the Communication University of China, followed in the footsteps of Xi's visits to Jilin, tracing the red memories left behind by the president, understanding the original aspirations of the Party's centennial struggle, and drawing wisdom and strength to continue moving forward in the century-long journey of the Party.

Through exploring high-end manufacturing, to gain an intimate understanding of the development of national advanced technology industry clusters, appreciate the innovative charm of a major country's cutting-edge technology, and deeply comprehend the strategic significance of a manufacturing powerhouse advancing toward a strong manufacturing country, the research team visited villages, witnessed the development of agricultural modernization, experienced the beauty of a harmonious China under the protection of the ecological civilization system, and gained a profound understanding of the scientific concept of harmonizing economic development and ecological environment protection.

By following in the footsteps of President Xi, the most authentic stories of China are documented and the most touching profiles are presented to the world.

What are secrets behind accelerating Chinese Dream?

More than one year has passed since the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games concluded with a spectacular and unforgettable closing ceremony featuring stunning venues and technological innovations that captivated the world, yet its essence still lives on in every Chinese person's heart.

Among the many moments that the Games have left a deep impression on the audience, one must be the promotional video played before the opening ceremony - a Winter Olympic special train developed by CRRC Changchun drove out of the snow and ice with athletes "together for a shared future," as this sporting extravaganza fully demonstrates the style of China's high-end manufacturing "golden card."

"To boost the manufacturing industry, innovation-driven development is the core," Xi said in July 2015, while on an inspection tour of the CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Company, where the president learned about the assembly line of high-speed trains (Electric Multiple Unit) EMUs, and boarded the assembled high-speed EMUs to understand the performance, facilities onboard and operation. Xi encouraged everyone to make continuous efforts in the construction of high-speed rail, drive innovation, continue to lead and climb the peaks of success, and drive the entire equipment manufacturing industry to create an environment of learning and cooperation.

The research team visited the CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Company, the train's manufacturer, and explored the secrets behind the acceleration of the Chinese Dream via an exclusive interview with Liu Junyang, chief designer of the Intelligent EMU for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

During the Games, the CRRC gave full play to its technological advantages, unveiling a brand new, state-of-the-art Fuxing bullet train, said to be the world's first intelligent and autonomous high-speed train with a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour and a 5G live broadcast studio on board.

Accompanied by Liu, the Global Times reporter embarked on a journey to get to know more about the model train operating on the Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-Speed Railway line, becoming immersed in the cutting-edge service technology and human-centric design.

Inside the compact train carriage, numerous surprises await. The ordinary dining table can be transformed into a spacious media workstation when unfolded. Intelligent displays are omnipresent, catering to diverse information needs such as self-service ordering and live broadcasting of sporting events. The snowflake-patterned interior on the partitions and the ever-changing five-ring-shaped starry sky ceiling above evokes an unmistakable Winter Olympics atmosphere.

One of the unique characteristics of the EMU is that it has a live broadcast studio that can transmit ultra-high-definition content via a 5G connection, Liu said. The installation, one of the first on the world's fastest trains, has brought convenience to global media professionals when covering sporting events.

On July 21, the Fuxing Intelligent EMU for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou was officially launched in Changchun, capital of Jilin Province and was hailed as being customized, environmentally friendly, intelligent and comfortable.

The engineer revealed that the most special thing about the Asian Games EMU is the exterior and interior designing. "We did some innovative designs according to the requirements of the Asian Games Organizing Committee and the publicity department of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. For example, the theme of the appearance design is 'Warm Jiangnan,' using Hangzhou's landscape meaning, urban culture and combined with the emblem, sports livery, to create a unique style."

In the near future, the Asian Games special train will officially enter operation, providing athletes and visitors with a refreshing and revitalizing travel experience. CRRC Changchun, a railway hallmark with a 69-year history, is also set to embark on a brighter future under the dedicated efforts of young engineers like Liu.

How was first domestically built limousine developed?

"To promote high-quality economic development, efforts must be made to strengthen the competitiveness of the economy, as well as its capabilities to innovate and fend off risks," Xi said while visiting the R&D headquarters of the automaker FAW Group in Changchun, on July 23, 2020.

During his inspection tour, Xi chatted with employees who had recently graduated from universities. He said the Party committees and governments at all levels should pay very close attention to the employment of university graduates, and strengthen the independent development of core technologies and components to promote the high-quality development of China's automobile manufacturing industry and build strong domestic auto brands.

Inspired by Xi's remarks, FAW has made significant strides in the last three years by making breakthroughs in key and core technologies, advancing the development of self-owned brands and building itself into a world-class auto manufacturer.

Stepping into the Changchun-based headquarters of the FAW Group, one can see vehicles under the Hongqi brand on display in an exhibition room. Hongqi, meaning "red flag" in Chinese, used to be reserved for use by national leaders, also being used as parade cars during National Day parades.

At the three-year anniversary exhibition after President Xi's inspection, the research team gained a close insight into how China's first domestically built limousine was developed and its innovation path to the world. From self-developed high-performance cells and intelligent EE architecture, to Kingpin Steering with technical features of high integration, precision, and safety all these outcomes reflect China's new manufacturing intelligence.

In the field of traditional fuel engines, thermal efficiency of the engine that FAW designed has surpassed 39 percent. In terms of new energy, FAW has achieved nine key technologies and is carrying out research and development in other technologies such as hydrogen fuel engines, which reveal FAW's aspiration and determination in promoting new energy.

With the reputation of being a "domestic carmaker," FAW has taken the lead in breaking through bottleneck technologies. The Global Times learned from the group that the company has achieved 73 technological breakthroughs, including hybrid power system integration and control technology, low-temperature resistant battery technology.

With an increasing number of people opting for domestic vehicle brands, the Global Times reporter observed the trend of a growing number of Hongqi cars on the streets of Changchun. The cars are equipped with domestically developed engines and other key components, which show that China's national brands for autos are rising rapidly and gradually becoming more influential in the domestic market.

FAW's achievements over the last three years are a snapshot of China's automobile industry, which has made great progress and is expected to reach new heights in science and technology.

What can we learn from Lishu Model?

"When I introduced the situation of our local mechanized and large-scale farming operations, what surprised me was that the president had a very good understanding of the global black soil situation, while asking follow-up questions about ways in which we protect the arable land," said Wang Guiman, director of the Agricultural Technology Promotion Station in Lishu county, Jilin Province.

On July 22, 2020, Xi inspected Lishu to learn about the protection and use of black soil at a demonstration zone for green food production. Wang won't forget the day Xi entered a cornfield, stressing effective measures to protect and utilize the high-yielding black soil, which is "as treasured as giant pandas."

Black soil, one of the most fertile soil types in the world, is characterized by its high humus content. Northeast China has the reputation of being a "Golden Corn Belt" and the "Land of Soybeans." However, compared with the other two major black soil areas in the world - the Ukrainian Plain in Europe and the Mississippi Plain in the US, only the Northeast Plain in China needs to be cultivated and protected at the same time.

At the beginning of 21st century, due to long-term intensive cultivation and burning of straw in farmland, the black soil in Northeast China has faced a number of problems such as degeneration, soil compaction and a decline of organic matter in soil. Consequently, the protection of black soil has become a pressing concern.

How can black soil be better protected? The research team followed in the president's steps to take a closer look at why the practice in Lishu is worth promoting.

Since 2008, Lishu has employed a no-tillage technique with full-scale corn stover cover for mulching to scientifically utilize and protect its black soil. This approach has yielded remarkable results.

Currently, Lishu has a cultivated area of 3.938 million mu (262,500 hectares), and its annual grain output is 2 million tons, making it an important grain production area not only in Jilin Province but also in China.

"We must protect the black soil akin to safeguarding the giant panda," "we must thoroughly summarize the Lishu Model and promote it on a larger scale," and "we must develop specialized farmers' cooperatives based on local conditions." These are three important instructions that Xi made during his visit to the county.

The Lishu Model refers to a set of mechanized protective techniques developed by agricultural scientists to optimize the utilization and protection of black soil. After the autumn harvest, corn straw is used as mulch to maintain soil moisture and nutrients. At the same time, with major breakthroughs in the development of key tools for protective cultivation, farmers can use no-tillage seeders and carry out multiple cultivation operations in one go.

The Lishu Model offers four no-tillage sewing forms tailored to different topographical and terrain conditions, addressing specific issues, and producing numerous positive effects, including stable and high crop yields, reduced soil erosion, decreased soil moisture evaporation and improved soil fertility.

Regarding how to transform the Lishu Model from simple promotion to comprehensive implementation, Wang shared the planning strategy and expected goals, stating that "The Lishu Model should be rooted in the Northeast, promoted throughout the country, and extended to the world."

"The Lishu Model has been implemented in some countries along the route of China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative," Wang said. "In the future, it will continue to serve as a crucial cornerstone for black soil conservation and utilization and sustainable agricultural development."

