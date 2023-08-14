Eastern Michigan University appoints director of its first bachelor program benefiting incarcerated people this fall

YPSILANTI, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help incarcerated people obtain a solid footing when reintroduced to their communities, Eastern Michigan University has appointed a director to oversee its College in Prison program, which is set to launch its first bachelor's program at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility. The program is the first for a women's prison in Michigan.

Eastern has a long history of engagement with the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility, offering uncredited courses to incarcerated people since 2008. Before the federal government recently restored Pell eligibility for people who are incarcerated. EMU was granted Second Chance Pell Grant access in 2022. In July 2023, the Michigan legislature approved $250K in funding for Eastern to launch the bachelor program at the facility.

"According to The Bureau of Justice Statistics, there is a 43% reduction in recidivism rates for individuals who participate in prison education programs", said Decky Alexander, director of Engage@EMU and professor in Communications, Media and Theatre Arts.

Additionally, "Completing a degree boosts self-esteem for incarcerated students and provides them with fulfilling activities during incarceration," said Meghan Lechner, director of the College in Prison Program.

The academic program is expected to help incarcerated people achieve greater job opportunities and higher earnings when released back into society. Through the program, students can obtain a bachelor's in general studies with financial aid support, tutoring, and technology. Soon, two additional programs will be offered, including a bachelor's degree in business and a bachelor's degree designed for students at the correctional facility.

Katherine Wright, a Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility student, believes that education in prison is a stepping stone for individuals preparing to reenter society. "We are more than just inmates, more than our mistakes," said Wright. "Education is invaluable and pursuing a college degree while incarcerated helps us reinvent ourselves and validate our worth, which is the most valuable lesson to carry forward."

Beth Currans, an administrator of the College in Prison program and department head and professor of Women's and Gender Studies at Eastern, has witnessed the positive impact of college education on incarcerated people. "Our program provides students with opportunities for learning and engagement that transform them and support them in changing their worlds, both inside the walls of Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility and in their communities beyond the prison walls," said Currans.

State Representative Felicia Brabec and State Senator Sue Shink advocated for state funding of $250K. If Governor Whitmer signs the budget approved by the legislature, the funds will support on-site staffing, credits, and supplies such as books and paper for the students.

