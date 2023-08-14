Curiox Biosystems Inc., Announces Initial Public Offering (IPO)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiox Biosystems Inc., a global leader in providing innovative and automated sample preparation solutions for accurate and reproducible cell analysis, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of 13,000 won per share. Shares have started trading on the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) market on August 3, 2023.

This significant milestone of Curiox's listing on KOSDAQ marks a pivotal moment in its trajectory, underscoring Curiox's continued growth and unwavering commitment to innovation in the field of automated sample preparation for cell analysis. Since its inception, Curiox has been at the forefront of technological advancement. Focusing on developing automated solutions that streamline and enhance the preparation of cellular samples for analytical study, Curiox is a global leader in the industry. The funds raised through this IPO will enable Curiox to further invest in research, expand its market presence, and continue its legacy of innovation, setting new benchmarks in cellular analysis.

Curiox has appointed Kiwoom Securities Corp., one of the premier financial institutions in South Korea, as the lead underwriter for the offering. With their extensive experience and a solid reputation in handling high-profile public offerings, Kiwoom Securities Corp is poised to provide strategic guidance and support throughout this transformative phase for Curiox.

Namyong Kim, CEO of Curiox Biosystems, said, "I sincerely thank all the investors who showed great interest in the IPO of Curiox. We are thrilled to take this next step in our company's journey. We believe that our listing on KOSDAQ reflects our strong position within the industry and our continued commitment to being a globally leading cell analysis process automation company. This move is not merely a symbol of our financial growth but an embodiment of our dedication to pioneering advancements in automation for cell analysis processes."

About Curiox Biosystems, Inc.

Next-generation therapies deserve next-generation sample prep solutions. Curiox has brought together surface chemistry and instrumentation expertise to overcome critical challenges slowing the pace of life-science research. By focusing on common assay steps and workflows where miniaturization and automation are currently underutilized, the company has developed innovative technologies that simultaneously improve both productivity and data quality, accelerating the pace of therapeutic development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Curiox Biosystems, Inc.

Contact Information

