ALCHEMY 43, AESTHETICS BRAND SPECIALIZING IN MICROTREATMENTS, ANNOUNCES EXPANSION WITH NEW HOUSTON, TEXAS LOCATION

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALCHEMY 43, a rapidly expanding aesthetics brand offering specialized, innovative, and technology-driven services, has just opened their 10th clinic on July 19th in Houston, Texas (Lantern Lane, 12524 Memorial Drive A) - joining their existing Texas locations in River Oaks, Houston and two clinics in the Dallas area (Plano and Lakewood).

ALCHEMY 43 is a medical aesthetics brand specializing in cosmetic injectables branded as microtreatments - subtle facial enhancements including Botox, filler, microneedling, PRP, Clear + Brilliant laser, peels & more. It started with a simple philosophy: "The best work goes unnoticed." By enhancing what you already have, ALCHEMY 43's team of licensed medical providers work with you to personalize a custom treatment plan to have you looking and feeling your best.

ALCHEMY 43, which has treated over 10,000+ clients with BOTOX®, has reimagined the injectables experience, taking it from a tedious medical procedure to a luxurious, selfcare ritual. Their unique experience, centered around your natural features, comfort, and convenience, is designed to get you back to doing you, whether you're seeking BOTOX® and Filler, or are wanting to brighten your complexion with one of their Glow-To's - or need to combat common stressors with a quick Wellness Shot.

Born with an innate entrepreneurial spirit, founder Nicci Levy began her journey in the beauty industry at a young age when she'd watched her parents get ready for a night out and quickly became the makeup artist of her social circle. Her fascination with cosmetics and self-expression led her to pursue a career in makeup artistry - working with brands including Benefit, MAC, and ck Calvin Klein - where she honed her skills and developed a deep understanding of the transformative power of beauty treatments.

Inspired by her own experiences and driven by a desire to make beauty services more accessible, Nicci embarked on a mission to revolutionize the industry. In 2016, she founded ALCHEMY 43, the rapidly expanding aesthetics brand, with their first location in Los Angeles, California.

"We are thrilled to open our second location in Houston and cement ourselves in their vibrant community," says Nicci Levy, Founder of ALCHEMY 43. "This is such a special opening for us, given that it is also our 10th opening nationwide. More clinics to come and we look forward to see all of the Houstonians for all of their beauty and microtreatment needs."

ALCHEMY 43's menu of services includes:

Hello, Bright Eyes

Perfect Pout

Lip Flip

Well-Rounded (Cheeks)

Well-Defined (Chin)

High Profile

Well Rested

Smooth Talker

Revive & Regrow

Power Peels

Wellness Shots

ALCHEMY 43 currently has 10 locations: Texas (Plano, 2 in Dallas + 2 in Houston), New York City (Flatiron + Upper East Side), and California (West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Santa Monica + Newport Beach) - with several locations around the US to follow.

For more information on ALCHEMY 43, visit: alchemy43.com and follow along on Instagram: @alchemy43.

