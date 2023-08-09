UTILITY, INC. REPORTS CONTINUED GROWTH FOLLOWING STRONG SECOND QUARTER

110% increase in bookings and 50% increase in revenue year-over-year

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility today announced highlights for the second quarter of 2023, posting $16.9 million in new contracts, including business overseas from the Royal Thai Police. The company also reported renewed and upgraded contracts totaling $3.3 million, including its first TITAN by Utility™ platform deployment with the State of Vermont Public Safety Department for evidence room surveillance. Other notable gains included:

20.4% revenue increase, quarter-over-quarter

15.4% recurring revenue increase, quarter-over-quarter

34.5% gross margin dollar increase, quarter-over-quarter

11.8% staffing growth, quarter-over-quarter (21 new hires) and

70.1% operating income increase, quarter-over-quarter

A highlight of the period was significant adoption of POLARIS by Utility™, the company's all-in-one evidence management system that provides total transparency for incident documentation. In less than nine months, over 55% of users migrated from AVaiLWEB to POLARIS, enhancing their capabilities with fixed camera streaming, transcription, camera registry, crowdsourcing and more. Utility clients now manage and securely store in POLARIS more than 42 terabytes (TB) of digital evidence from other sources. Utility recently released POLARIS 6.4, a version with improved user experience features.

Adoption of PULSAR by Utility™, Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR), also continued to grow, with service contracts up 103% for the quarter and 252% for the year. The ALPR technology detected more than 11.2 million license plates in the period.

Additional Q2 technology insights include:

Over 12 Petabytes or 1400+ years of digital evidence is now managed by Utility

More than 85,658 devices are engaged on the platform

94% of the 379 clients on the platform are media-enabled

Utility's platform managed the addition of more than 5.3 million incidents

Users created more than 65,000 new cases

More than 1 million videos were viewed and played

Total users on the platform surpassed 66,700

The platform was accessed more than 841,000 times

New contracts came from clients in 10 different states:

Arkansas Green County Sheriff's Office Cherry Valley Police Department Indiana Indiana Public Schools Pike County Sheriff's Office Kansas Norton Police Department Goddard Police Department Louisiana Grant Parish Sheriffs Maryland Allegany County Sheriffs Frostburg Police Department Missouri Florissant Police Department Maryland Heights Police Department Montana Polson Police Department Nebraska Crete Police Department South Carolina Edisto Beach Police Department Spartanburg Community College Police Department Texas Brookshire Police Department Decatur Fire Department Galveston Police Department Harris County Constables P4 - Toll Road Patrol Waller County Sheriff's Office

This robust growth was supported by notable renewals and upgrades from existing clients:

Exeter, NH Police Department

Gahanna, Ohio Police Department

Harris County, TX Constables, P2 and P6

Jackson County, MS Sheriff's Office

Prairie View A&M University Police Department

The company topped off the quarter by learning that it was selected by Frost and Sullivan for a Competitive Strategy Leadership Award, the first of its kind in public safety.

"In the second quarter of 2023, Utility not only demonstrated resilience but a capacity to scale and adapt to the evolving needs of our global clients. With a more than 110% increase in bookings and significant adoption of our innovative POLARIS system, we've proven our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for frontline professions," said Michael Nark, President and CEO of Utility. "The substantial strides we've made this quarter, from our partnership with the Royal Thai Police to our recognition by Frost and Sullivan, are a testament to our team's relentless drive for excellence. As we progress through the year, we remain dedicated to setting new benchmarks in innovation and strengthening our bonds with clients across the board."

About Utility

Utility, the innovative technology-enabled service provider recognized for creating groundbreaking digital systems for frontline professions, provides a universe of intuitive products for effectively capturing, managing, and releasing video evidence. Technologies include a variety of cameras, sensors and devices as well as situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies and utility providers. To learn more about Utility and its technology solutions, please visit utility.com .

