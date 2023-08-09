Solutionreach Appoints Ken Ernsting as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced healthcare technology industry veteran to lead Solutionreach through the company's next phase of growth

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutionreach, a leading patient engagement and communication platform for medical, dental, and vision practices, announced today that industry veteran Ken Ernsting has been named the company's Chief Executive Officer. Solutionreach founder Jim Higgins will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

Helping practices deliver the right message to the right patient at the right time so every patient feels like the only patient. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Ernsting brings more than 25 years of experience building healthcare technology companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of HHAeXchange, a provider of homecare management software for payers and providers. Prior to HHAeXchange, Mr. Ernsting served as Chief Operating Officer at ABILITY Network ("ABILITY"), a leading information technology company connecting healthcare providers and payers. During his tenure at ABILITY, Mr. Ernsting helped the company grow organically and through several acquisitions, achieving revenue growth from $15 million to more than $140 million and gross and adjusted EBITDA margins of over 80%, and 50%, respectively, by 2018, when ABILITY was acquired by Inovalon for $1.2 billion. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ernsting held leadership positions at Sage, Emdeon, and WebMD.

"Ken is a high-caliber executive with an impressive record leading healthcare technology companies that have made a true impact in the industry," said Jim Higgins, founder of Solutionreach. "We are very excited to welcome Ken to the team and leverage his deep experience and expertise to lead a new era of innovation and growth at Solutionreach."

"I'm inspired by the relentless focus that Solutionreach has on the transformation of healthcare through patient engagement," said Mr. Ernsting. "Solutionreach has long been at the forefront of improving and simplifying patient communications, sending its first patient text message over 20 years ago and innovating ever since. Today, Solutionreach powers more than 1 billion patient-provider interactions each year with a robust patient engagement platform that simplifies and streamlines manual workflows, allowing healthcare professionals to save time, accelerate growth, and create a seamless patient communication channel so clinicians can focus on delivering consistent, quality care. I am honored to join this exceptional team and look forward to working together to build on Jim's vision and further accelerate the company's growth."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am thrilled that Ken has chosen to join Solutionreach as the company's next CEO," said Craig Frances, Managing Director at Summit Partners. "Ken is a seasoned leader who deeply understands the needs of providers and the critical role that the Solutionreach patient engagement platform plays in improving patient access and practice operations. We're confident that Ken will continue to expand and innovate Solutionreach's products and drive new partnerships within the healthcare ecosystem, further solidifying the company's position as a market leader in patient engagement."

For 23 years, Solutionreach has been helping vision, dental, and medical organizations of all sizes implement technology that supports practice-wide efficiency and revenue growth with flexible patient communications and office operations tools built for scale. With digital tools like appointment reminders, two-way texting, batch messaging, online reputation management, and more, Solutionreach provides an all-in-one solution to connect with patients through customizable, personalized touchpoints at every step of the care journey.

To learn more about Solutionreach, visit www.solutionreach.com .

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach has been at the forefront of patient engagement for 23 years. The company's easy-to-use communications solution empowers healthcare practices to save time and generate more revenue while transforming the patient experience. The platform pays for itself tenfold by reducing no-shows, increasing appointment volume, and optimizing the value of every patient visit.

Solutionreach serves customers of all sizes in every healthcare sector from single to multi-location dental, vision, and medical practices and organizations. Its solution has more than 400 PM/EHR integrations with nearly 2 million SMS messages sent daily. Solutionreach has supported over 50,000 customer installations, directly helping one in four Americans experience next-level service and care.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solutionreach