PFL RE-SIGNS COMBAT SPORTS SUPERSTAR CLARESSA SHIELDS TO MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

The Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Three Division Boxing Champion Returns to the PFL

"The GWOAT" Sets Sights on PFL SmartCage Return in 2024

2023 PFL Playoff events will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ August 18 and 23

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, has announced two-time Olympic gold medalist and three division boxing champion Claressa Shields will return to the PFL SmartCage with a multi-year agreement. Shields is regarded as one of the top combat sport athletes in the world.

Shields began her MMA training in 2020 under the tutelage of Roberto Alencar. The PFL continues to bolster their roster with some of the biggest names in combat sports including Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul, Shane Burgos, Cedric Doumbe and Amanda Serrano.

"It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women's boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement," said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. "Claressa and the PFL share a fighter first, merit-based value system and take on the world attitude. We are proud to welcome "The GWOAT" back to the PFL and the sport of MMA."

"I am excited to return to a fighter-first organization, and I can't wait to return to The PFL SmartCage," said Claressa Shields. "My goal remains unchanged; I will be the first athlete to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously. I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display."

Shields is looking to make her PFL SmartCage return in 2024.

The 2023 PFL Playoffs continue live from The Theater at MSG in New York City on August 18 and 23, airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on a worldwide basis. PFL is the only league in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year, making PFL a "win and advance" meritocracy like all other major sports. PFL fighter roster hails from over 20 countries and 25% of PFL fighters are independently ranked in the top 25 of their weight-class. The company leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience.

