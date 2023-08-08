Veritiv Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights

Net Income of $70.7 million , a decrease of 22.4% from prior year

Diluted EPS of $5.15 , a decrease of 15.8% from prior year

Record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 7.7%

14 consecutive quarters of year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a leading full-service provider of business-to-business products, services and solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"The second quarter highlighted the value of our diversified and complementary portfolio of products and industry verticals. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Adjusted EBITDA for both Packaging and Facility Solutions improved sequentially and on a year-over-year basis, achieving record Adjusted EBITDA margins for these segments," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer. "This strong performance partially offset continued intense industry-wide destocking and slowing demand headwinds in Print Solutions, resulting in record second quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin."

Abbate concluded, "I am excited to have reached an agreement with an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) to acquire Veritiv, which we believe delivers substantial value to our shareholders. This is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication over the past several years as the successful execution of our commercial and operational excellence strategies fundamentally improved our business. The transaction will further enhance our resources and offer greater financial and operational flexibility as we deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers."

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022:

Net sales were $1.5 billion , a decrease of 20.0% from the prior year; organic sales decreased 15.4%.

Net income was $70.7 million , compared to $91.1 million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were none, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $5.22 and $5.15 , respectively, compared to $6.24 and $6.12 , respectively, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $112.2 million , a decrease of 17.7% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.7%, an increase of 20 basis points from the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Net sales were $3.0 billion , a decrease of 19.3% from the prior year; organic sales decreased 11.7%.

Net income was $139.4 million , compared to $169.6 million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were none, compared to $4.1 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $10.30 and $10.15 , respectively, compared to $11.55 and $11.23 , respectively, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $216.0 million , a decrease of 15.6% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.3%, an increase of 30 basis points from the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $94.4 million and free cash flow was $91.3 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $165.3 million and free cash flow was $159.3 million.

"We are pleased with strong free cash flow of nearly $160 million generated during the first half of 2023." said Eric Guerin, Chief Financial Officer.

In light of the previously announced transaction with CD&R, Veritiv will not provide guidance or host a conference call or webcast to review the second quarter 2023 financial results.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritiv.com .

Financial Statements

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales

$ 1,457.3

$ 1,820.7

$ 2,967.5

$ 3,678.8 Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below)

1,096.6

1,410.9

2,240.7

2,866.3 Distribution expenses

88.7

98.2

178.4

210.4 Selling and administrative expenses

163.5

190.7

334.9

378.6 Gain on sale of businesses

—

(10.0)

—

(10.0) Depreciation and amortization

9.6

11.1

19.7

23.8 Restructuring charges, net

—

1.4

—

4.1 Operating income

98.9

118.4

193.8

205.6 Interest expense, net

4.3

4.0

9.0

7.5 Other (income) expense, net

(1.9)

(6.6)

(0.9)

(7.2) Income before income taxes

96.5

121.0

185.7

205.3 Income tax expense

25.8

29.9

46.3

35.7 Net income

$ 70.7

$ 91.1

$ 139.4

$ 169.6

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 5.22

$ 6.24

$ 10.30

$ 11.55 Diluted

$ 5.15

$ 6.12

$ 10.15

$ 11.23

















Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic

13.55

14.61

13.54

14.69 Diluted

13.72

14.88

13.73

15.10

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions, except par value, unaudited)













June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 43.9

$ 40.6 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $22.9 and $26.7, respectively

750.5

889.6 Inventories

487.0

423.9 Other current assets

95.0

103.7 Total current assets

1,376.4

1,457.8 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

of $326.6 and $325.5, respectively)

124.2

127.5 Goodwill

96.3

96.3 Other intangibles, net

33.4

35.6 Deferred income tax assets

25.5

29.0 Other non-current assets

366.5

343.4 Total assets

$ 2,022.3

$ 2,089.6 Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 418.1

$ 452.9 Accrued payroll and benefits

46.8

106.2 Other accrued liabilities

147.2

154.1 Current portion of debt

14.2

13.4 Total current liabilities

626.3

726.6 Long-term debt, net of current portion

171.6

264.8 Defined benefit pension obligations

0.8

0.4 Other non-current liabilities

340.3

341.7 Total liabilities

1,139.0

1,333.5 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10.0 million shares authorized, none issued

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100.0 million shares authorized; shares

issued - 17.6 million and 17.5 million, respectively; shares outstanding - 13.6

million and 13.5 million, respectively

0.2

0.2 Additional paid-in capital

614.9

613.1 Accumulated earnings

595.0

472.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9.7)

(12.7) Treasury stock at cost - 4.0 million and 4.0 million shares, respectively

(317.1)

(317.1) Total shareholders' equity

883.3

756.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,022.3

$ 2,089.6

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions, unaudited)













Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 Operating activities







Net income

$ 139.4

$ 169.6 Depreciation and amortization

19.7

23.8 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees

0.8

0.8 Net (gains) losses on disposition of assets and sale of businesses

0.1

(15.3) Provision for expected credit losses

(1.8)

(0.1) Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

4.1

(11.6) Stock-based compensation

5.4

5.9 Other non-cash items, net

(1.7)

(7.0) Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

142.0

(51.4) Inventories

(60.8)

(25.4) Other current assets

10.2

(1.5) Accounts payable

(0.7)

23.4 Accrued payroll and benefits

(66.7)

(31.8) Other accrued liabilities

0.0

(13.9) Other

(24.7)

(3.2) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

165.3

62.3 Investing activities







Property and equipment additions

(6.0)

(11.6) Proceeds from asset sales and sale of businesses, net of cash transferred

0.3

139.4 Proceeds from insurance related to property and equipment

0.1

3.5 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(5.6)

131.3 Financing activities







Change in book overdrafts

(36.4)

12.9 Borrowings of long-term debt

2,744.0

3,111.5 Repayments of long-term debt

(2,835.8)

(3,190.9) Payments under right-of-use finance leases

(4.9)

(6.3) Payments under vendor-based financing arrangements

(3.4)

(3.2) Purchase of treasury stock

—

(104.8) Impact of tax withholding on share-based compensation

(3.6)

(29.7) Dividends paid to shareholders

(17.0)

— Other

0.3

0.3 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(156.8)

(210.2) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

0.4

(0.6) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

3.3

(17.2) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

40.6

49.3 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 43.9

$ 32.1 Supplemental cash flow information







Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$ 50.7

$ 57.8 Cash paid for interest

8.0

6.4 Non-cash investing and financing activities







Non-cash additions to property and equipment for right-of-use finance

leases and vendor-based financing arrangements

$ 7.4

$ 18.1 Non-cash additions to other non-current assets for right-of-use operating

leases

45.4

37.3

Non-GAAP Measures

We supplement our financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP with certain non-GAAP measures including organic sales (net sales on an average daily sales basis, excluding revenue from sold businesses and revenue from acquired businesses for a period of 12 months after we complete the acquisition), Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, net, integration and acquisition expenses and other similar charges including any severance costs, costs associated with warehouse and office openings or closings, consolidation, and relocation and other business optimization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, changes in the LIFO reserve, non-restructuring asset impairment charges, non-restructuring severance charges, non-restructuring pension charges (benefits), fair value adjustments related to contingent liabilities assumed in mergers and acquisitions and certain other adjustments), free cash flow and other non-GAAP measures such as the Net Leverage Ratio (calculated as net debt divided by trailing twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA) and Return on Invested Capital "ROIC" (calculated as Net Operating Profit After Tax divided by the sum of net working capital and property and equipment. Net Operating Profit After Tax is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization times 1 minus the standard tax rate1). We believe investors commonly use Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures as key financial metrics for valuing companies; we also present organic sales to help investors better compare period-over-period results. In addition, the credit agreement governing our Asset-Based Lending Facility (the "ABL Facility") permits us to exclude the foregoing and other charges in calculating "Consolidated EBITDA", as defined in the ABL Facility. Consolidated EBITDA and ROIC are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company.

Organic sales, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures are not alternative measures of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we consider and evaluate non-GAAP measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Organic sales, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see the following tables for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

1 The Company uses a standard tax rate of 26%.

Table I VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (in millions, unaudited)













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income

$ 70.7

$ 91.1

$ 139.4

$ 169.6 Interest expense, net

4.3

4.0

9.0

7.5 Income tax expense

25.8

29.9

46.3

35.7 Depreciation and amortization

9.6

11.1

19.7

23.8 EBITDA

110.4

136.1

214.4

236.6 Restructuring charges, net

—

1.4

—

4.1 Gain on sale of businesses

—

(10.0)

—

(10.0) Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset

disposition

0.1

(0.3)

0.0

(0.9) Stock-based compensation

3.6

3.1

5.4

5.9 LIFO reserve (decrease) increase

(3.5)

11.8

(6.0)

22.8 Non-restructuring severance charges

(0.2)

(0.2)

0.1

1.5 Non-restructuring pension charges (benefits)

(1.0)

(7.0)

(0.8)

(7.0) Other

2.8

1.4

2.9

2.8 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 112.2

$ 136.3

$ 216.0

$ 255.8

















Net sales

$ 1,457.3

$ 1,820.7

$ 2,967.5

$ 3,678.8 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales

7.7 %

7.5 %

7.3 %

7.0 %

Table II VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW (in millions, unaudited)























Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$ 94.4

$ 165.3 Less: Capital expenditures

(3.1)

(6.0) Free cash flow

$ 91.3

$ 159.3

Table III VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES REPORTED NET SALES TO ORGANIC SALES (in millions, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Reported net sales

$ 1,457.3

$ 1,820.7

$ 2,967.5

$ 3,678.8 Impact of change in selling days (1)

—

—

—

— Net sales (on an average daily sales basis)

1,457.3

1,820.7

2,967.5

3,678.8 Business divestitures (2)

—

(98.4)

—

(319.0) Organic sales

$ 1,457.3

$ 1,722.3

$ 2,967.5

$ 3,359.8

















Business Days

64

64

127

127 (1) Adjustment for differences in the number of selling days, if any. (2) Represents the net sales of each of the following divested businesses prior to its respective divestiture: Veritiv Canada, Inc. (May 2, 2022) and the logistics solutions business (September 1, 2022).

