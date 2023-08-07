Wolf Home Products Unveils 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse for Enhanced Midwest Customer Experience

Wolf is revolutionizing building product logistics and bolstering offerings within the Midwest

YORK, Pa., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced the start of operations for its new, state-of-the-art, 1 million+ square foot warehouse in Wilmington, Illinois, that's designed to create efficiencies and better serve customers across the Midwest.

The warehouse, located at 30350 S. Graaskamp Blvd., Wilmington, IL, is a landmark facility, establishing a commitment to bring Wolf's value-added service model to the Midwest. This facility will support Wolf's national growth strategies while serving the Midwest region including Western Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"This is a milestone day for us – we couldn't be more excited about the opening of this facility, and the increased efficiencies it creates to allow us to better service our customers," said Craig Danielson, CEO of Wolf Home Products, "With multiple capabilities and offerings under one roof, this expansive warehouse signifies our commitment of delivering high-quality building products and fostering business growth for our customers and suppliers in Midwestern market."

As Wolf's largest building products distribution center in the country, this warehouse will store a full breadth of Wolf branded products including both building products and kitchen and bath products. In addition to expansive product storage and logistics and deliveries, there will also be access to an employee and product training center, showroom vignettes, and office spaces. Between the sheer storage capacity and education capabilities this space provides, Wolf will be better positioned to not only support and train industry professionals, but to continue delivering high-quality products efficiently.

While operations have officially begun, there are plans to have the warehouse fully operational by January 1, 2024.

Learn more about the Wolf Home Products warehouse offerings and Wolf Home Products commitment to the Midwest here.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

