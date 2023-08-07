OKX Announces Title Sponsorship and Headline Speakers for TOKEN2049 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced its title sponsorship of TOKEN2049, Asia's premier Web3 and crypto conference, as well as its slate of headline speakers for the event which takes place in Singapore on 13-14 September.

OKX President Hong Fang, Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique, and Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai will speak at TOKEN2049.

Two prominent OKX Ambassadors, Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One driver, and Scotty James, Olympic snowboarder, will join a TOKEN2049 'fireside chat' with Haider Rafique on the first day of the conference.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "TOKEN2049 Singapore is an excellent opportunity for the industry to come together and advocate for making crypto ever more accessible to those who will benefit from it most. As we move from trust-based systems to trustless ones, this conference will be an important (and fun) way to share our vision for how we will jumpstart further adoption in Asia and beyond."

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "This is the second year for us to combine TOKEN2049 and Singapore Grand Prix. The event is a great starter to the weekend and will bring crypto and F1 fans together in a big way. This year has been about helping people see the future of Web3 through our latest "rewrite the system" campaign and Singapore will be a prime venue for us to amplify our efforts. Danny, Scotty and I might even have a surprise for attendees during our fireside chat."

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Singapore is the perfect place to bring together a diverse group of Web3 innovators for TOKEN2049 - all of whom are playing an important role in building the foundation for the industry's further growth. I'm looking forward to discussing how the regulatory landscape is evolving in the region, and contributing to discussions about how Web3 companies can build trust with users and regulators alike by emphasizing transparency, security and compliance."

TOKEN2049 is set to welcome over 10,000 attendees, making it the largest event of its kind this year.

