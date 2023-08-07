CAS Welcomes Early-Career Scientists for the 2023 Future Leaders Program

The prestigious leadership program offers unique learning and networking opportunities for the next generation of scientists.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CAS welcomed 35 of the brightest early-career scientists from around the world to kick off the 2023 CAS Future Leaders program. The unique, week-long program will help participants develop a highly valuable set of skills: the ability to lead people, communicate effectively, and present research in an accessible and captivating manner.

Established in 2010 by CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society (ACS) specializing in scientific information solutions, the CAS Future Leaders program is a coveted opportunity for early-career scientists and draws hundreds of applications from all over the world every year. Workshops are taught by industry thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and professional communicators.

"The CAS Future Leaders program aims to equip early-career scientists with the tools they need to tackle tomorrow's intricate scientific challenges," says Gilles Georges, VP of Content Operations at CAS. "Through exposure to top-notch learning material and guidance from seasoned professionals, the program fosters a mindset and cultivates the skills that will enable these scientists to make an impact in their future careers."

As part of their immersion, CAS Future Leaders participants will also get a three-year membership to the ACS and a behind-the-scenes look into how CAS connects the world's most comprehensive scientific content collection and empowers researchers on their innovation journeys. Program participants will also hear from medical professionals at Nationwide Children's Hospital on the impact scientific research has on patients' lives. The program will culminate with the group traveling to the ACS Fall conference in San Francisco, where they will present their research and meet fellow scientists from around the world.

Besides the diverse curriculum and exciting event schedule, the CAS Future Leaders program offers an opportunity to build relationships through a network of outstanding scientists and individuals, including current participants and alumni.

"Each of the CAS Future Leaders excels in their field, but this is only one of the aspects we consider when we choose each class," says Peter Carlton, CAS Future Leaders Program Director. "From hundreds of applicants, we mindfully select individuals who are accomplished scientists and also demonstrate leadership in their communities—improving people's lives in various ways."

In addition to the 35 in-person participants, the program also includes 65 scientists who will receive a one-year ACS membership, virtual programming, and an invitation to join the CAS Future Leaders LinkedIn group. Like classes before them, the 2023 'Top 100' join the vibrant, global community of CAS Future Leaders who stay connected long after the program is over.

"It is an honor to join the class of 2023," says Melissa Ramirez, scientist at the California Institute of Technology. "I look forward to connecting with other rising scientists who are passionate about research, their roles as mentors and leaders, and the impact they have on their communities."

You can learn more about CAS Future Leaders at https://www.cas.org/about/futureleaders.

https://www.cas.org/resources/press-releases/cas-welcomes-early-career-scientists-2023-future-leaders-program

About CAS

CAS is a leader in scientific information solutions, partnering with innovators around the world to accelerate scientific breakthroughs. CAS employs over 1,400 experts who curate, connect, and analyze scientific knowledge to reveal unseen connections. For over 100 years, scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders have relied on CAS solutions and expertise to provide the hindsight, insight, and foresight they need so they can build upon the learnings of the past to discover a better future. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

