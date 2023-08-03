Matt Urfali of DuPont™ Tedlar® Named to SPE Foundation Board

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ Tedlar® and the SPE Foundation announced today that Matt Urfali, VP Marketing & Sales, DuPont™ Tedlar®, has been elected to the board of SPE Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to the growth of plastics professionals and the advancement of plastics education. DuPont™ Tedlar® previously announced a partnership with SPE, focused on supporting the Foundation's three-pronged approach to enrich and develop the future workforce for the plastics industry.

Matt Urfali, DuPont™ Tedlar® VP Sales & MarketingElected Board Member at SPE Foundation (PRNewswire)

"I am extremely honored to join an intelligent and respected group of industry experts to serve on SPE's board," said Urfali. "Our team is passionate about our work with SPE to inspire the next generation of STEM workers, and my election to the board will only serve to further this impact."

Urfali has led the business strategy of Tedlar® advanced materials for many years and other DuPont businesses, bringing extensive global marketing expertise to the Board. He is expected to serve a three-year term.

"I am so grateful to have Matt join the SPE Foundation Board," said Dr. Matthew Harthcock, Chair of the SPE Foundation Board. "Board members play a crucial role in our vision to broaden our network and resources. By partnering with individuals and corporations, we aim to expand the reach of the Foundation's initiatives in educating society about the wide-ranging benefits of plastics."

As announced earlier, DuPont will establish a DuPont™ Tedlar® Scholarship for a STEM student. Additionally, DuPont will develop simple chemistry descriptions and explanations of DuPont™ Tedlar® products, which can be used in chemistry classrooms, provide materials for classrooms and STEM fair events, and facilitate PlastiVan® school visits in Buffalo, NY, where Tedlar® is manufactured.

About DuPont™ Tedlar®

Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About the SPE Foundation

Supporting the development of plastics professionals by funding quality educational programs, grants, and scholarships emphasizing science, engineering, sustainability, and manufacturing while working to create inclusive opportunities for students around the world, visit www.SPEFoundation.org.

