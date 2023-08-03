Marriott Bonvoy Expands with Integration of City Express by Marriott

Members can now earn Marriott Bonvoy Points at City Express by Marriott properties across the Caribbean and Latin America

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today announced that City Express by Marriott properties have transitioned into the company's award-winning travel program and marketplace, Marriott Bonvoy. Members can now earn points at nearly 150 additional hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America, further expanding choice and offerings.

Marriott International completed the acquisition of the City Express brand portfolio in May, entering the affordable midscale segment and launching its 31st brand, City Express by Marriott, making it the largest hotel company in the region.

Marriott Bonvoy® is Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace for its portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands that offer loyal guests many ways to get the most out of their membership for more rewarding travel and member-only experiences. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences, including stays and Marriott Bonvoy Moments, giving members access to inspiring experiences around the corner and across the globe.

The City Express loyalty program, known as City Premios Rewards, was highly recognized among Latin American travelers. It has now been fully integrated into Marriott Bonvoy and no longer exists as a separate program. Many existing City Premios members have already transferred their points and become Marriott Bonvoy members, further growing Marriott Bonvoy which currently has more than 186 million members worldwide with more than 6 million in the Caribbean and Latin America. Points transfers are possible until September 30th.

"We're thrilled to welcome City Premios members to Marriott Bonvoy, allowing access to nearly 8,600 properties and extraordinary experiences," said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. "With the transition of these hotels, our Marriott Bonvoy family in the region has grown even more, and we are excited to be able to offer more choices to our guests and more ways to earn and redeem for our members."

Marriott Bonvoy is offering City Premios members a status match during the transition phase. In addition, select City Premios benefits, such as gift card redemptions for some of the most popular third-party vendors like Liverpool, Cinepolis, and more, will continue to be available with Marriott Bonvoy.

All City Express by Marriott hotels are now bookable on Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app for a seamless booking and travel experience. The Marriott Bonvoy app affords members an elevated level of personalization and a contactless experience for travel with peace of mind. A detailed list of Marriott Bonvoy member benefits for City Express by Marriott stays is available on the Marriott Bonvoy website under City Express by Marriott. Redemption will go live in the coming days via Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app.

The City Express by Marriott portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 150 hotels across 75 cities in Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Chile.

