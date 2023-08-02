Entergy reports second quarter earnings

Company affirms guidance and outlooks
NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported second quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.84 on both an as-reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) basis.
"We had a successful second quarter with meaningful progress on key regulatory and legislative fronts that will enable customer-centric investments in resilience, reliability, and clean energy," said Drew Marsh, Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our industrial growth pipeline continues to expand as the Gulf's unique advantages remain supportive despite broader economic headwinds."
Business highlights included the following:
- E-LA completed a major project in Southeast Louisiana with reliability and resilience benefits. The project included construction of a new substation and nearly two miles of transmission lines along with upgrades to existing infrastructure.
- E-MS selected several resources from its 2022 renewable RFP, which should allow for procurement of at least 500 megawatts of capacity. Additional information will be provided once definitive agreements are reached.
- The MPSC approved E-MS's FRP settlement.
- E-TX filed a settlement agreement for its base rate case proceeding.
- E-AR, E-LA, and E-NO each submitted their annual FRP filings.
- The Texas legislative session, which ended in late May, included legislation important to utilities in the state, including the Texas Resiliency Act, which allows utilities to submit resiliency plans and defines cost recovery options for the plan investment.
- Entergy was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023.
- For the eighth consecutive year, Entergy was named to The Civic 50, a Points of Light initiative honoring the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.
Table of contents Page
News release 1
Appendices 7
A: Consolidated results and adjustments 8
B: Earnings variance analysis 11
C: Utility operating and financial measures 14
D: Consolidated financial measures 15
E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms 16
F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations 18
Financial statements 20
Consolidated earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP measures)
Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(After-tax, $ in millions)
As-reported earnings
391
160
232
702
436
266
Less adjustments
-
(204)
204
69
(197)
266
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
391
364
27
634
633
-
Estimated weather impact
15
50
(35)
(32)
66
(98)
(After-tax, per share in $)
As-reported earnings
1.84
0.78
1.06
3.31
2.13
1.17
Less adjustments
-
(1.00)
1.00
0.32
(0.97)
1.29
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
1.84
1.78
0.06
2.99
3.10
(0.11)
Estimated weather impact
0.07
0.24
(0.17)
(0.15)
0.32
(0.47)
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Consolidated results
For second quarter 2023, the company reported earnings of $391 million, or $1.84 per share, on an
as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to second quarter 2022 earnings of $160 million, or 78 cents per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $364 million, or $1.78 per share, on an adjusted basis.
Summary discussions by business follow. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A. An analysis of variances by business is provided in Appendix B.
Business segment results
Utility
For second quarter 2023, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $514 million, or $2.42 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to second quarter 2022 earnings of $153 million, or 75 cents per share, on an as-reported basis and $444 million, or $2.17 per share, on an adjusted basis. There were several drivers for the quarter's results.
Second quarter 2022 results included a regulatory charge that SERI recorded to increase a regulatory liability to reflect the effects of a partial settlement agreement and offer of settlement related to pending proceedings before the FERC (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).
Also in second quarter 2022, as a result of receiving approvals for storm cost recovery and issuance of securitized debt at E-LA and E-TX, the companies recorded the following:
- carrying costs on storm expenditures not previously recorded (the equity portion related to prior years was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings),
- a reduction in other income to account for LURC's 1 percent beneficial interest in the trust established as part of E-LA's securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings),
- a reduction in income tax expense as a result of securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings), and
- amounts reserved to share benefits of securitization with customers (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).
Other drivers for the quarter included:
- the effect of regulatory actions,
- lower other O&M, and
- higher dividends on intercompany preferred investments (offset at Parent & Other and largely earnings neutral for consolidated results).
The drivers were partially offset by:
- lower retail sales volume due to the impacts of weather,
- higher operating expenses including depreciation and amortization expense and taxes other than income taxes, and
- higher interest expense.
On a per share basis, second quarter 2023 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding.
Appendix C contains additional details on Utility operating and financial measures.
Parent & Other
For second quarter 2023, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of
$(123 million), or (58) cents per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to second quarter 2022 earnings of $7 million, or 3 cents per share, on an as-reported basis and a loss of $(80 million), or (39) cents per share, on an adjusted basis.
In 2022, the wind down of EWC was completed and that business is no longer a reportable segment. Starting in 2023, the remaining activity from EWC is included in Parent & Other. For comparability, EWC's 2022 results are also included in Parent & Other.
EWC's 2022 results were largely driven by Palisades, which was shut down and sold in second quarter 2022. Financial results included revenue and operating expenses from Palisades until the plant was shut down in May 2022 and decommissioning expense and earnings on the nuclear decommissioning trust until the plant was sold in June 2022. Second quarter 2022 results also included a gain that resulted from the sale of Palisades. In second quarter 2022, EWC reported as-reported earnings per share of $0.42.
Higher dividends on intercompany preferred investments (offset at Utility and largely earnings neutral for consolidated results) was also a driver for the quarter.
On a per share basis, second quarter 2023 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding.
Earnings per share guidance
Entergy affirms its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.55 to $6.85. See webcast presentation for additional details.
The company has provided 2023 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings per share. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP financial measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. Potential adjustments include the exclusion of regulatory charges related to outstanding regulatory complaints and significant income tax items.
Earnings teleconference
A teleconference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at www.entergy.com or by dialing
888-440-4149, conference ID 9024832, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast presentation is also being posted to Entergy's website concurrent with this news release. A replay of the teleconference will be available on Entergy's website at www.entergy.com and by telephone. The telephone replay will be available through August 9, 2023, by dialing 800-770-2030, conference ID 9024832.
Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.
Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Chicago under the symbol "ETR".
Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings, and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investors.
Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled Regulatory and other information, which provides investors with key updates on certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.
For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix E.
Non-GAAP financial measures
This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments." Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts, and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.
Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted ROE; adjusted ROE, excluding affiliate preferred; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. In addition, ROE is included on both an adjusted and an as-reported basis. Metrics defined as "adjusted" exclude the effect of adjustments as defined above.
These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
In this news release, and from time to time, Entergy Corporation makes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Entergy's 2023 earnings guidance; current financial and operational outlooks; industrial load growth outlooks; statements regarding its climate transition and resilience plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations; and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Entergy's other reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans, and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent or on the timeline anticipated by the utilities and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with (1) realizing the benefits of its resilience plan, including impacts of the frequency and intensity of future storms and storm paths, as well as the pace of project completion and (2) efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) risks associated with operating nuclear facilities, including plant relicensing, operating, and regulatory costs and risks; (e) changes in decommissioning trust values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake and the risk that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized; (h) impacts from terrorist attacks, geopolitical conflicts, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, or other attempts to disrupt Entergy's business or operations, and/or other catastrophic events; (i) the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Entergy and its customers; and (j) effects on Entergy or its customers of (1) changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental, or energy policies; (2) the effects of changes in commodity markets, capital markets, or economic conditions; and (3) the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies.
Second quarter 2023 earnings release appendices and financial statements
Appendices
A: Consolidated results and adjustments
B: Earnings variance analysis
C: Utility operating and financial measures
D: Consolidated financial measures
E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms
F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
Financial statements
Consolidating balance sheets
Consolidating income statements
Consolidated cash flow statements
A: Consolidated results and adjustments
Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).
Appendix A-1: Consolidated earnings - reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures
Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022 (See Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 for details on adjustments)
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(After-tax, $ in millions)
As-reported earnings (loss)
Utility
514
153
361
912
493
418
Parent & Other
2022 EWC
-
87
(87)
-
94
(94)
All other
(123)
(80)
(43)
(209)
(151)
(58)
Total Parent & Other
(123)
7
(130)
(209)
(57)
(152)
Consolidated
391
160
232
702
436
266
Less adjustments
Utility
-
(291)
291
69
(291)
360
Parent & Other
2022 EWC
-
87
(87)
-
94
(94)
All other
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Parent & Other
-
87
(87)
-
94
(94)
Consolidated
-
(204)
204
69
(197)
266
Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)
Utility
514
444
70
843
784
58
Parent & Other
2022 EWC
-
-
-
-
-
-
All other
(123)
(80)
(43)
(209)
(151)
(58)
Total Parent & Other
(123)
(80)
(43)
(209)
(151)
(58)
Consolidated
391
364
27
634
633
-
Estimated weather impact
15
50
(35)
(32)
66
(98)
Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions)
212
205
7
212
204
8
(After-tax, per share in $) (a)
As-reported earnings (loss)
Utility
2.42
0.75
1.68
4.30
2.41
1.88
Parent & Other
2022 EWC
-
0.42
(0.42)
-
0.46
(0.46)
All other
(0.58)
(0.39)
(0.19)
(0.99)
(0.74)
(0.25)
Total Parent & Other
(0.58)
0.03
(0.61)
(0.99)
(0.28)
(0.71)
Consolidated
1.84
0.78
1.06
3.31
2.13
1.17
Less adjustments
Utility
-
(1.42)
1.42
0.32
(1.43)
1.75
Parent & Other
2022 EWC
-
0.42
(0.42)
-
0.46
(0.46)
All other
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Parent & Other
-
0.42
(0.42)
-
0.46
(0.46)
Consolidated
-
(1.00)
1.00
0.32
(0.97)
1.29
Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)
Utility
2.42
2.17
0.25
3.97
3.84
0.13
Parent & Other
2022 EWC
-
-
-
-
-
-
All other
(0.58)
(0.39)
(0.19)
(0.99)
(0.74)
(0.25)
Total Parent & Other
(0.58)
(0.39)
(0.19)
(0.99)
(0.74)
(0.25)
Consolidated
1.84
1.78
0.06
2.99
3.10
(0.11)
Estimated weather impact
0.07
0.24
(0.17)
(0.15)
0.32
(0.47)
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(a)
Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.
Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 detail adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.
Appendix A-2: Adjustments by driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS)
Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(Pre-tax except for income taxes and totals; $ in millions)
Utility
E-LA and E-TX true-up for carrying costs on storm expenditures
-
41
(41)
31
41
(10)
E-LA contribution to the LURC related to securitization
-
(32)
32
(15)
(32)
17
E-LA customer-sharing of securitization benefit
-
(224)
224
(103)
(224)
121
SERI regulatory charge resulting from partial settlement and offer of settlement for pending litigation
-
(551)
551
-
(551)
551
Income tax effect on Utility adjustments above
-
192
(192)
27
192
(165)
E-LA income tax benefit resulting from securitization
-
283
(283)
129
283
(154)
Total Utility
-
(291)
291
69
(291)
360
Parent & Other
2022 EWC earnings
-
87
(87)
-
94
(94)
Total Parent & Other
-
87
(87)
-
94
(94)
Total adjustments
-
(204)
204
69
(197)
266
(After-tax, per share in $) (b)
Utility
E-LA and E-TX true-up for carrying costs on storm expenditures
-
0.18
(0.18)
0.14
0.17
(0.03)
E-LA contribution to the LURC related to securitization
-
(0.15)
0.15
(0.07)
(0.15)
0.09
E-LA customer-sharing of securitization benefit
-
(0.81)
0.81
(0.36)
(0.81)
0.45
SERI regulatory charge resulting from partial settlement and offer of settlement for pending litigation
-
(2.02)
2.02
-
(2.02)
2.02
E-LA income tax benefit resulting from securitization
-
1.38
(1.38)
0.61
1.38
(0.77)
Total Utility
-
(1.42)
1.42
0.32
(1.43)
1.76
Parent & Other
2022 EWC earnings
-
0.42
(0.42)
-
0.46
(0.46)
Total Parent & Other
-
0.42
(0.42)
-
0.46
(0.46)
Total adjustments
-
(1.00)
1.00
0.32
(0.97)
1.30
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(b)
Per share amounts are calculated by multiplying the corresponding earnings (loss) by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
Appendix A-3: Adjustments by income statement line item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings)
Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022
(Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Utility
Operating revenues
-
46
(46)
31
46
(16)
Other regulatory charges (credits)–net
-
(775)
775
(103)
(775)
672
Other income (deductions)
-
(37)
37
(15)
(37)
22
Income taxes
-
474
(474)
156
474
(318)
Total Utility
-
(291)
291
69
(291)
360
Parent & Other
2022 EWC
Operating revenues
-
89
(89)
-
239
(239)
Fuel and fuel-related expenses
-
(25)
25
-
(51)
51
Purchased power
-
(26)
26
-
(39)
39
Nuclear refueling outage expense
-
(7)
7
-
(18)
18
Other O&M
-
(42)
42
-
(84)
84
Asset write-offs and impairments
-
164
(164)
-
163
(163)
Decommissioning expense
-
(14)
14
-
(28)
28
Taxes other than income taxes
-
(3)
3
-
(12)
12
Depreciation/amortization exp.
-
(3)
3
-
(12)
12
Other income (deductions)
-
(18)
18
-
(31)
31
Interest expense
-
(2)
2
-
(3)
3
Income taxes
-
(25)
25
-
(28)
28
Preferred dividend requirements
-
(1)
1
-
(1)
1
Total 2022 EWC
-
87
(87)
-
94
(94)
Total Parent & Other
-
87
(87)
-
94
(94)
Total adjustments
-
(204)
204
69
(197)
266
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.
Appendix A-4: Consolidated operating cash flow
Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022
($ in millions)
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Utility
936
361
575
1,915
856
1,059
Parent & Other
2022 EWC
-
1
(1)
-
79
(79)
All other
(70)
(84)
14
(88)
(119)
30
Total Parent & Other
(70)
(83)
13
(88)
(40)
(49)
Consolidated
866
278
588
1,826
816
1,010
Calculations may differ due to rounding
OCF increased for the quarter due primarily to lower Utility fuel and purchased power payments partially offset by Utility customer receipts (primarily fuel revenue).
B: Earnings variance analysis
Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and year-to-date 2023 versus 2022 as-reported and adjusted earnings per share variances for Utility and Parent & Other.
Appendix B-1: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d), (e)
Second quarter 2023 vs. 2022
(After-tax, per share in $)
Parent & Other
Utility
2022 EWC (f)
All other
Consolidated
As-
reported
Adjusted
As-
reported
As-
reported
Adjusted
As-
reported
Adjusted
2022 earnings (loss)
0.75
2.17
0.42
(0.39)
(0.39)
0.78
1.78
Operating revenue less:
2.74
0.12
(g)
(0.15)
0.01
0.01
2.60
0.13
Nuclear refueling outage expense
(0.02)
(0.02)
0.03
-
-
0.01
(0.02)
Other O&M
0.30
0.30
(h)
0.16
(0.02)
(0.02)
0.44
0.27
Asset write-offs and impairments
-
-
(0.63)
-
-
(0.63)
-
Decommissioning expense
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.05
-
-
0.05
(0.01)
Taxes other than income taxes
(0.05)
(0.05)
(i)
0.01
-
-
(0.04)
(0.05)
Depreciation/amortization exp.
(0.09)
(0.09)
(j)
0.01
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.09)
(0.10)
Other income (deductions)
0.39
0.21
(k)
0.07
(0.14)
(0.14)
(l)
0.32
0.07
Interest expense
(0.06)
(0.06)
(m)
0.01
(0.03)
(0.03)
(0.09)
(0.10)
Income taxes–other
(1.42)
(0.04)
(n)
0.01
(0.02)
(0.02)
(1.43)
(0.06)
Share effect
(0.09)
(0.09)
(o)
-
0.02
0.02
(0.07)
(0.07)
2023 earnings (loss)
2.42
2.42
-
(0.58)
(0.58)
1.84
1.84
Appendix B-2: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d), (e)
Year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022
(After-tax, per share in $)
Parent & Other
Utility
2022 EWC (f)
All other
Consolidated
As-
reported
Adjusted
As-
reported
As-
reported
Adjusted
As-
reported
Adjusted
2022 earnings (loss)
2.41
3.84
0.46
(0.74)
(0.74)
2.13
3.10
Operating revenue less:
2.58
0.18
(g)
(0.57)
0.03
0.03
2.03
0.20
Nuclear refueling outage expense
(0.04)
(0.04)
0.07
-
-
0.03
(0.04)
Other O&M
0.33
0.33
(h)
0.32
(0.03)
(0.03)
0.62
0.29
Asset write-offs and impairments
-
-
(0.63)
-
-
(0.63)
-
Decommissioning expense
(0.02)
(0.02)
0.11
-
-
0.09
(0.02)
Taxes other than income taxes
(0.10)
(0.10)
(i)
0.05
-
-
(0.06)
(0.11)
Depreciation/amortization exp.
(0.17)
(0.17)
(j)
0.04
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.14)
(0.19)
Other income (deductions)
0.43
0.32
(k)
0.12
(0.19)
(0.19)
(l)
0.36
0.13
Interest expense
(0.13)
(0.13)
(m)
0.01
(0.06)
(0.06)
(p)
(0.18)
(0.19)
Income taxes–other
(0.83)
(0.08)
(n)
0.01
-
-
(0.82)
(0.08)
Preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest
-
-
0.01
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
Share effect
(0.17)
(0.15)
(o)
-
0.04
0.04
(0.13)
(0.12)
2023 earnings (loss)
4.30
3.97
-
(0.99)
(0.99)
3.31
2.99
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(c)
Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges (credits) and Utility income taxes-other exclude the following for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings) ($ in millions):
2Q23
2Q22
YTD23
YTD22
Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges (credits)
5
(16)
3
(33)
Utility income taxes-other
(5)
16
(3)
33
(d)
Utility regulatory charges (credits) and Utility preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest exclude the following for the effects of HLBV accounting and the approved deferral (net effect is neutral to earnings) ($ millions):
2Q23
2Q22
YTD23
YTD22
Utility regulatory charges (credits)
5
1
8
2
Utility preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest
(5)
(1)
(8)
(2)
(e)
EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period. Income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items. Share effect captures the change in diluted average number of common shares outstanding.
(f)
In 2022, the wind down of EWC was completed and that business is no longer a reportable segment. Starting in 2023, the remaining activity from EWC is included in Parent & Other "All other." EWC 2022 results were largely attributable to Palisades nuclear plant, which was shut down and sold in second quarter 2022. Financial results in 2022 included revenue and operating expenses from Palisades until the plant was shut down in May 2022, and decommissioning expense and earnings on the decommissioning trust until the plant was sold in June 2022. Second quarter 2022 results also included a gain of $166 million ($130 million after tax) as a result of the sale of Palisades.
Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power; and other regulatory charges (credits)-net variance analysis
2023 vs. 2022 ($ EPS)
2Q
YTD
Electric volume / weather
(0.17)
(0.44)
Retail electric price
0.37
0.67
2Q22 increase in provision for potential refunds in SERI complaints
2.02
2.02
2Q22 provision for customer sharing of securitization benefits
0.81
0.81
2Q22 reg. provisions for true-up of E-LA and
(0.26)
(0.26)
2022 reg. provisions for true-up of E-LA and
(0.02)
(0.07)
1Q23 provision for customer sharing of securitization benefits
-
(0.37)
1Q23 E-LA true-up of carrying charges on storm costs
-
0.15
Reg. provisions for decommissioning items
(0.05)
(0.04)
Other, including Grand Gulf recovery
0.05
0.12
Total
2.74
2.58
(g)
The second quarter and year-to-date variances included several items from second quarter 2022. SERI recorded a $551 million ($413 million after-tax) regulatory charge to reflect the effects of a partial settlement agreement and offer of settlement related to pending proceedings before the FERC (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Also in second quarter 2022, as a result of receiving approvals for storm cost recovery and issuance of securitized debt at E-LA and E-TX, the companies recorded several items. E-LA and
(h)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower Utility other O&M included lower compensation and benefits costs primarily due to lower pension expense as well as a higher prescription plan refund; lower MISO costs (largely offset in revenues); and lower non-nuclear and nuclear generation expenses primarily due to a lower scope of work. Lower power delivery costs and a gain on sale also contributed. The recognition of a DOE award also contributed to the year-to-date increase and was partially offset by lower nuclear insurance refunds.
(i)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes were due to higher ad valorem and franchise taxes.
(j)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation/amortization expense were due primarily to higher plant in service and updated depreciation rates for E-TX effective in June 2023.
(k)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from higher Utility other income (deductions) reflected a few drivers. Higher intercompany dividend income related to the new intercompany investment in preferred stock resulting from E-LA's 2022 and 2023 securitizations compared to the previous affiliate preferred investment that was liquidated in 2022 (largely offset in P&O) contributed to the increases. In second quarter 2022, two items were recorded as a result of E-LA securitization: a $32 million charge was recorded to account for LURC's 1% beneficial interest in the trust established as part of E-LA's 2022 securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings), and an adjustment to AFUDC-equity for the approved equity component of carrying costs on 2020 storms not previously recorded (the portion relating to prior years was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Additionally, the increases were driven by changes in nuclear decommissioning trust returns (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are largely earnings neutral), and an increase in allowance for equity funds used during construction due to higher construction work in progress. The increases were partially offset by storm restoration carrying costs recorded in 2022 and an increase in non-service pension costs. The year-to-date increase was also partially offset by a $15 million charge ($15 million after tax) that was recorded to account for LURC's 1% beneficial interest in the trust established as part of E-LA's 2023 storm cost securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).
(l)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from lower Parent & Other other income (deductions) were due to changes in the new intercompany investment in preferred stock resulting from E-LA's 2022 and 2023 securitizations compared to the previous affiliate preferred investment that was liquidated (largely offset in Utility). This was partially offset by income recorded on legacy EWC pension plans and interest income.
(m)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility interest expense were due primarily to higher debt balances.
(n)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from Utility income taxes-other were due largely to a second quarter 2022 $283 million income tax benefit related to securitization financing of Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Zeta, Winter Storm Uri, and a portion of Hurricane Ida (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Other miscellaneous income tax items also contributed to the year-to-date decrease, partially offset by a $129 million income tax benefit recorded in first quarter 2023 related to storm cost securitization financing (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).
(o)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings per share impacts from share effect were due to settlement of equity forward sales in November 2022 under the company's ATM program.
(p)
The year-to-date earnings decrease in Parent & Other interest expense was primarily due to higher interest rates on commercial paper, offset by lower interest on long-term debt balances and the redemption of a Parent note in July 2022.
C: Utility operating and financial measures
Appendix C provides a comparison of Utility operating and financial measures.
Appendix C: Utility operating and financial measures
Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 vs. 2022
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2023
2022
%
% Weather
2023
2022
%
% Weather
GWh sold
Residential
9,027
9,493
(4.9)
0.3
16,303
17,946
(9.2)
0.5
Commercial
6,969
7,203
(3.3)
(1.3)
13,217
13,474
(1.9)
(0.9)
Governmental
608
641
(5.1)
(4.7)
1,185
1,226
(3.3)
(3.2)
Industrial
13,301
13,480
(1.3)
(1.3)
26,041
25,976
0.3
0.3
Total retail sales
29,905
30,817
(3.0)
(0.9)
56,746
58,622
(3.2)
-
Wholesale
3,171
3,920
(19.1)
7,674
7,562
1.5
Total sales
33,076
34,737
(4.8)
64,420
66,184
(2.7)
Number of electric retail customers
Residential
2,571,543
2,554,001
0.7
Commercial
368,731
366,044
0.7
Governmental
18,146
18,054
0.5
Industrial
43,359
43,490
(0.3)
Total retail customers
3,001,779
2,981,589
0.7
Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh
$20.53
$21.74
(5.6)
$20.74
$21.39
(3.0)
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(q)
The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the period from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.
For the quarter, on a weather-adjusted basis retail sales decreased (0.9) percent. Residential sales were 0.3 percent higher and commercial sales decreased (1.3) percent. Industrial sales decreased (1.3) percent largely due to lower sales to cogen customers and lower sales to existing large industrial customers primarily in the chlor-alkali and petrochemicals industries. These industrial sales decreases were partially offset by higher sales to new and expansion customers primarily in the industrial gases, primary metals, and petrochemicals industries and higher sales to small industrial customers.
D: Consolidated financial measures
Appendix D provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.
Appendix D: GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures
Second quarter 2023 vs. 2022 (See Appendix F for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)
For 12 months ending June 30
2023
2022
Change
GAAP measure
As-reported ROE
11.0 %
10.8 %
0.1 %
Non-GAAP financial measure
Adjusted ROE
10.6 %
11.3 %
(0.8) %
As of June 30 ($ in millions, except where noted)
2023
2022
Change
GAAP measures
Cash and cash equivalents
1,194
580
614
Available revolver capacity
4,216
4,191
24
Commercial paper
1,108
1,398
(289)
Total debt
27,362
26,923
439
Securitization debt
278
336
(58)
Debt to capital
66.8 %
69.1 %
(2.3) %
Off-balance sheet liabilities:
Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share
-
3
(3)
Storm escrows
411
323
88
Non-GAAP financial measures ($ in millions, except where noted)
Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt
66.6 %
68.8 %
(2.2) %
Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt
65.6 %
68.4 %
(2.8) %
Gross liquidity
5,410
4,771
639
Net liquidity
4,302
3,373
928
Net liquidity, including storm escrows
4,713
3,697
1,016
Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt
19.5 %
20.9 %
(1.4) %
FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt
11.7 %
10.9 %
0.9 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms
Appendix E-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.
Appendix E-1: Definitions
Utility operating and financial measures
GWh sold
Total number of GWh sold to retail and wholesale customers
Number of electric retail customers
Average number of electric customers over the period
Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh
Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per MWh of total sales
Financial measures – GAAP
As-reported ROE
12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by avg. common equity
Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share
Entergy's share of debt issued by business joint ventures at EWC
Debt to capital
Total debt divided by total capitalization
Available revolver capacity
Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers
Securitization debt
Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain future customer collections
Total debt
Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable and commercial paper, and finance leases on the balance sheet
Financial measures – non-GAAP
Adjusted EPS
As-reported EPS excluding adjustments
Adjusted ROE
12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by avg. common equity
Adjustments
Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In 2022, the results of the EWC segment were considered an adjustment in light of the company's exit from the merchant nuclear power business.
Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt
Total debt divided by total capitalization, excluding securitization debt
FFO
OCF less AFUDC-borrowed funds, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued, and other working capital accounts), and securitization regulatory charges
FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt
12-months rolling FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt
Gross liquidity
Sum of cash and available revolver capacity
Net debt to net capital, excl. securitization debt
Total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total capitalization less cash and cash equivalents, excluding securitization debt
Net liquidity
Sum of cash and available revolver capacity less commercial paper borrowing
Net liquidity, including storm escrows
Sum of cash, available revolver capacity, and escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, less commercial paper borrowing
Parent debt to total debt, excl. securitization debt
Entergy Corp. debt, including amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, as a percent of consolidated total debt, excluding securitization debt
Appendix E-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.
Appendix E-2: Abbreviations and acronyms
A&G
Administrative and general
HLBV
Hypothetical liquidation at book value
ADIT
Accumulated deferred income taxes
IIRR-G
Infrastructure investment recovery rider – gas
AFUDC
Allowance for funds used during construction
LNG
Liquified natural gas
AFUDC – borrowed funds
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
LPSC
Louisiana Public Service Commission
AGA
American Gas Association
LTM
Last twelve months
ALJ
Administrative law judge
LURC
Louisiana Utility Restoration Corporation
AMI
Advanced metering infrastructure
MISO
Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.
APSC
Arkansas Public Service Commission
MMBtu
Million British thermal units
ATM
At the market equity issuance program
Moody's
Moody's Investor Service
bbl
Barrels
MOU
Memorandum of understanding
Bcf/D
Billion cubic feet per day
MPSC
Mississippi Public Service Commission
bps
Basis points
MTEP
MISO Transmission Expansion Plan
CAGR
Compound annual growth rate
NBP
National Balancing Point
CCGT
Combined cycle gas turbine
NDT
Nuclear decommissioning trust
CCNO
Council of the City of New Orleans
NYSE
New York Stock Exchange
CFO
Cash from operations
O&M
Operations and maintenance
COD
Commercial operation date
OCAPS
Orange County Advanced Power Station
DCRF
Distribution cost recovery factor
OCF
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
DOE
U.S. Department of Energy
OpCo
Utility operating company
DTA
Deferred tax asset
OPEB
Other post-employment benefits
E-AR
Entergy Arkansas, LLC
Other O&M
Other non-fuel operation and maintenance expense
E-LA
Entergy Louisiana, LLC
P&O
Parent & Other
E-MS
Entergy Mississippi, LLC
Palisades
Palisades Power Plant (nuclear) (shut down May 2022, sold June 2022)
E-NO
Entergy New Orleans, LLC
PMR
Performance Management Rider
E-TX
Entergy Texas, Inc.
PPA
Power purchase agreement or purchased power agreement
EEI
Edison Electric Institute
PUCT
Public Utility Commission of Texas
EPS
Earnings per share
RFP
Request for proposals
ESG
Environmental, social, and governance
ROE
Return on equity
ETR
Entergy Corporation
RSP
Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA Gas)
EWC
Entergy Wholesale Commodities
S&P
Standard & Poor's
FERC
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
SEC
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
FFO
Funds from operations
SERI
System Energy Resources, Inc.
FIN 48
FASB Interpretation No.48, "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes"
TCRF
Transmission cost recovery factor
FRP
Formula rate plan
TRAM
Tax reform adjustment mechanism
GAAP
U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
UPSA
Unit Power Sales Agreement
GCRR
Generation Cost Recovery Rider
WACC
Weighted-average cost of capital
Grand Gulf or GGNS
Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI
F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
Appendix F-1, Appendix F-2, and Appendix F-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.
Appendix F-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – ROE
(LTM $ in millions except where noted)
Second quarter
2023
2022
As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation
(A)
1,369
1,226
Adjustments
(B)
49
(56)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
(A-B)
1,320
1,282
Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances)
(C)
12,474
11,300
As-reported ROE
(A/C)
11.0 %
10.8 %
Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)
[(A-B)/C]
10.6 %
11.3 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Appendix F-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – debt ratios excluding securitization debt; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows
($ in millions except where noted)
Second quarter
2023
2022
Total debt
(A)
27,362
26,923
Less securitization debt
(B)
278
336
Total debt, excluding securitization debt
(C)
27,084
26,587
Less cash and cash equivalents
(D)
1,194
580
Net debt, excluding securitization debt
(E)
25,889
26,007
Commercial paper
(F)
1,108
1,398
Total capitalization
(G)
40,949
38,961
Less securitization debt
(B)
278
336
Total capitalization, excluding securitization debt
(H)
40,671
38,625
Less cash and cash equivalents
(D)
1,194
580
Net capital, excluding securitization debt
(I)
39,477
38,045
Debt to capital
(A/G)
66.8 %
69.1 %
Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP)
(C/H)
66.6 %
68.8 %
Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP)
(E/I)
65.6 %
68.4 %
Available revolver capacity
(J)
4,216
4,191
Storm escrows
(K)
411
323
Gross liquidity (non-GAAP)
(D+J)
5,410
4,771
Net liquidity (non-GAAP)
(D+J-F)
4,302
3,373
Net liquidity, including storm escrows (non-GAAP)
(D+J-F+K)
4,713
3,697
Entergy Corporation notes:
Due September 2025
800
800
Due September 2026
750
750
Due June 2028
650
650
Due June 2030
600
600
Due June 2031
650
650
Due June 2050
600
600
Total Entergy Corporation notes
(L)
4,050
4,050
Revolver draw
(M)
150
150
Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts
(N)
(40)
(46)
Total parent debt
(F+L+M+N)
5,268
5,552
Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP)
[(F+L+M+N)/C]
19.5 %
20.9 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Appendix F-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt
($ in millions except where noted)
Second quarter
2023
2022
Total debt
(A)
27,362
26,923
Less securitization debt
(B)
278
336
Total debt, excluding securitization debt
(C)
27,084
26,587
Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM
(D)
3,595
2,370
AFUDC – borrowed funds, LTM
(E)
(37)
(27)
Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:
Receivables
132
(155)
Fuel inventory
(53)
18
Accounts payable
(413)
444
Taxes accrued
(20)
48
Interest accrued
23
(22)
Deferred fuel costs
837
(847)
Other working capital accounts
(169)
(104)
Securitization regulatory charges, LTM
40
67
Total
(F)
377
(551)
FFO, LTM (non-GAAP)
(G)=(D+E-F)
3,182
2,894
FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP)
(G/C)
11.7 %
10.9 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
