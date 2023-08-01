Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires Easterly Surety & Insurance Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired Easterly Surety & Insurance Services headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA. Kevin and Teri Easterly joined Heffernan Network along with four of their team members effective July 1, 2023.

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers (PRNewswire)

Easterly was founded in 1987 with a focus on commercial insurance risks. That focus continues today with target client industries such as contractors, developers, environmental firms and property owners. Easterly also has extensive surety expertise which will be a big benefit to the other partners across the Heffernan Network platform. The partnership with Heffernan Network will provide Easterly with the ability to operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency, leveraging Heffernan Network's additional market access, resources and capabilities to support growth, particularly as Easterly looks to expand to employee benefits, select personal lines accounts and larger commercial accounts.

"The Easterly team is excited and honored to be a part of the Heffernan brand," said Kevin Easterly, president of Easterly Surety & Insurance Services. "Heffernan brings 35 years of industry knowledge and has built a culture that is rare to find. Integrating with Heffernan will make our new agency, Heffernan Easterly Insurance Services a much stronger agency with access to many more markets and better services for our clients."

"We are very excited to have the Easterly team join the Network," said John Prichard Jr., president of Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers. "Kevin and Teri bring unique knowledge and expertise in the construction space, as well as a strong skill set in surety, which is a fantastic addition to our organization."

As part of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.

About Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back-office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, HNIB also offers an exit strategy solution. For more information, visit HeffNetwork.com License #0L59890

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers