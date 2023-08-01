Argenbright Group announces industry stalwarts as new strategic advisors for its UK and European businesses

Former Tesco Chairman John Allan, CBE, and Former Commissioner of London Metropolitan Police, Lord John Stevens of Kirkwhelpington, to lend their expertise and experience as Argenbright expands its business

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Argenbright Group is announcing two key appointments to support the company's UK and European growth. Former Tesco Chairman John Allan, CBE, and former Commissioner of Metropolitan Police in London, Lord John Stevens, are now senior advisors for the company. They will help guide Argenbright as it continues to cement itself as a global leader of tech-enabled solutions in the aviation services, facilities management, and security services markets.

Argenbright Group was founded by its Executive Chairman, Frank Argenbright. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations in the United Kingdom and India. (PRNewswire)

John Allan brings 37 years of leadership and business acumen from the public and private sectors. He spent 11 years as CEO of Exel and, subsequently, as CFO of Deutsche Post DHL. In addition, Allan served as President of the Confederation of British Industry and the Freight Transport Association. He has been the chairman of Tesco, Dixons, Worldpay, Barrat Developments, and Samsonite, and a non-executive director at National Grid, Royal Mail PHS Group, and Hamleys.

Lord John Stevens had a 40+ year stellar career in policing, culminating as Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police. During his tenure as the Commissioner, Lord Stevens was entrusted with several high-profile cases that had national importance. Since leaving the force, Lord Stevens has worked predominantly in the security space and was appointed in 2007 as a national security advisor by then Prime Minister Gordon Brown and, in 2010, by Prime Minister David Cameron as Chair of the Borders Policing Committee. Lord Stevens has been a Non-Executive Director of the British Airport Authority, Travelex, and LGC, and a Chairman of Quest Global, Axiom International, The Protector Group, and TAG Group. He also served as the Chancellor of Northumbria University for 10 years.

Frank Argenbright, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Argenbright Group: "I am delighted that both John Allan and Lord John Stevens are joining us as advisors to our executive teams in the UK across our security and aviation businesses. Their extensive knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we develop transformational and innovative solutions for our customers, grow our operations in the UK, and expand to Europe."

Argenbright Group is a privately held family of companies based in Atlanta. The company's investments in the UK security and aviation sectors have rapidly grown in the last two years, with the acquisitions of Amberstone Security in 2022, quickly followed by the acquisition of The Protector Group that same year. Most recently, in July 2023, Argenbright's Unifi Aviation, the largest provider of aviation services in the United States, acquired Up & Away, a leading UK-based aviation services and private jet detailing company with a presence across 14 UK airports.

Ernie Patterson, Chairman, International Business for Argenbright Group: "As we expand our operations in the UK, we are delighted to welcome John Allan and Lord John Stevens as advisors to the Argenbright Group businesses in the UK. Earlier this year, Argenbright announced an ambitious investment and growth plan in the UK region, and both of them are uniquely positioned to advise our businesses during this period of growth."

About Argenbright Group:

The Argenbright Group is a privately held family of companies that provides tech-enabled solutions to various industries, including aviation services, facilities management, and commercial and government security. Argenbright Group was founded in 1979 by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Frank A. Argenbright, Jr., and has grown to a $1.6 billion run rate revenue global operation with presence across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe. The Argenbright portfolio includes Velociti Services , Unifi Aviation (Unifi, ERMC, Scrub and Up & Away UK), and Argenbright Security Europe Limited (ASEL) among others.

Media Contact: mediarelations@unifiservice.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Argenbright Group