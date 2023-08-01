AnkerMake Offers Affordable 3D Printer, Combining Speed, Precision and User-Friendly Features

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnkerMake, Anker Innovations' 3D printing brand, today announced the launch of the AnkerMake M5C, the 3D printer designed to easily customize functions in one click. With the AnkerMake app, users have the freedom to customize single-click, double-click, and long-press actions for a true personalized printing experience. Whether it's printing, re-printing, leveling, homing, pausing, or stopping the printer, all can be accomplished effortlessly with just a single click. The AnkerMake M5C is available for purchase starting today on Amazon.com and AnkerMake.com for $399 in the U.S. Pre-sale availability starts today in the UK (£399) and in Germany (€449), as well.

AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer (PRNewswire)

The AnkerMake M5C combines fast speeds with high quality printing and simple accessibility at all levels of experience.

"AnkerMake is dedicated to empowering artists, inventors, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts with a practical and seamless tool to breathe life into their brilliant ideas and make it real." said Frank Zhu, General Manager of AnkerMake. "With a focus on user-friendliness, the AnkerMake M5C combines exceptional printing speed with outstanding print quality for simple accessibility at all levels of skill and experience."

User-friendly, Efficient Operation

The M5C includes a 49-point automatic bed leveling system, simplifying the calibration process and ensuring precise prints. Additionally, the printer's one-piece design allows for quick and easy installation, while the power and filament outage recovery functions save both time and materials. The PEI magnetic plate provides a flexible, yet stable surface for easy removal of completed 3D printed materials.

Fast and Precise Printing

The M5C leverages AnkerMake's PowerBoost™️ 2.0 technology for enhanced motion control and rapid printing speeds of up to 500 mm/s and acceleration up to 5000 mm/s². The aluminum alloy base adds stability and reduces machine jitter while ensuring the lightweight extruder and dual Z-axis design maintain 0.1mm printing precision even at high speeds.

Seamless Remote Control

Users control the M5C through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The intuitive AnkerMake app empowers users to monitor the status of prints, control the printer, and transfer sliced models directly from their smartphone or laptop.

Quality Design for Durable Stability

The M5C was developed with wear-resistant components, ensuring long-lasting reliability and consistency during extensive use. The all-metal hotend can reach temperatures of up to 300℃/572℉, offering flexibility in filament options including PETG / PET, ABS, TPU, PA, PLA-CF, PETG-CF and PA-CF. Additionally, the printer's high-precision dual Z-axis lead screws were forged from stainless steel to deliver high-quality printing results.

Additional AnkerMake M5C Technical and Design Specifications

Language EN DE Equipment Size 466×374×480 mm³ (Without Filament Holder) 466×374×480 mm³ (ohne Filamenthalterung) Weight 11 kg (24.2 lbs.) 11 kg Print Size 220×220×250 mm³ 220×220×250 mm³ Print Speed 500 mm/s 500 mm/s Print Acceleration 5000 mm/s² 5000 mm/s² Benchy Print (Max) 17 Min 17 Min Print Mode Precision Mode Y Ja Standard Mode Y Ja Fast Mode Y Ja Extrusion Hotend All-Metal Vollmetall Nozzle Brass, 0.4 mm (Compatible with 0.2/0.6/0.8 mm) Messing, 0,4 mm (Kompatibel mit 0,2/0,6/0,8mm) Extrusion Distance Direct Extrusion Direkte Extrusion Extrusion Flow 35 mm³/s 35 mm³/s Hotend Temperature (Max) 300℃ (572℉) 300℃ Auto-Leveling 7×7 Point 7×7 Punkte Screen N Nein One-Click Button Y Ja Filament 1.75 mm 1,75 mm PEI Soft Magnetic Plate Y Ja Plate Temperature (Max) 100℃ 100℃ Multi-Material

Support PETG / PET Y Ja ABS Y Ja TPU Y Ja PA Y Ja PLA-CF Y Ja PETG-CF Y Ja PA-CF Y Ja Power 100-240V AC, 50-60Hz 100-240V AC, 50-60Hz Power Consumption 350W, 110V/220V 350W, 110V/220V Connections WiFi, Bluetooth, USB-C WLAN, Bluetooth, USB-C Storage 8 GB EMMC, USB Drive 8 GB EMMC, USB-Laufwerk Method of Interaction Button, App, PC Software Taste, App, PC-Software CPU XBurst® (1.2GHz) XBurst® (1,2GHz) Slicer AnkerMake Slicer, Prusa, Cura AnkerMake Slicer, Prusa, Cura

Price & Availability

The AnkerMake M5C is available for purchase starting today, August 1, for $399 in the U.S. on Amazon.com, and AnkerMake.com. The AnkerMake M5C is available for pre-order starting today in the UK for £399 and in Europe for €449.

Press Kit

https://bit.ly/AnkerMakeM5C

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Solix and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About AnkerMake

AnkerMake is committed to becoming the world's #1 brand for intelligent manufacturing by helping artists, hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts and professional users bring their creations to life. More information can be found at AnkerMake.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Connie Liu

AnkerMake Global PR Lead

Connie.Liu@anker.com

Brett White

AnkerMake U.S. PR Lead

Brett.White@anker.com

Robert Berg

AnkerMake Europe PR Lead

Robert.Berg@anker.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AnkerMake