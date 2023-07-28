New Direct Fit Radio for 2014+ Harley-Davidson® Motorcycles by Rockford Fosgate®

The PMX-HD14 radio is purpose built to deliver iconic features and performance

TEMPE, Ariz. , July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate ( www.rockfordfosgate.com ), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce a new factory source unit replacement for 2014+ Harley-Davidson® touring motorcycles.

New Direct Fit Radio for 2014+ Harley-Davidson® Motorcycles byRockford Fosgate®

The new direct fit unit is designed for 2014+ Harley-Davidson Electra Glide®, Street Glide®, and 2015+ Road Glide® models and allows riders to maintain factory thumb controls as well as CB and wireless headset connectivity with no additional parts.

A full color, glove friendly, 7-inch touchscreen LCD gives complete control when navigating the infotainment system. Featuring Apple CarPlay®, Bluetoooth® streaming audio, and USB connectivity, this Sirius-XM® ready radio puts cutting edge technology at the riders' fingertips. Further enhancing the Rockford Fosgate experience, the PMX-HD14 is optimized specifically for Rockford Fosgate motorcycle systems and eliminates the need to flash the radio, giving Rockford Fosgate audio systems class leading sound.

Greg Schlagel, Motorcycle Regional Sales Manager said "The new unit is like nothing in the marketplace. The retention of OEM control and the ease of use, coupled with its unique Rockford Fosgate purpose-built feature set make this radio a must for every rider looking to enhance their journey."

A new technology called Street Party Mode gives users the ability to stream and pair devices allowing them to play and enjoy the same song through each connected PMX-HD14 radio.

The PMX-HD14 also features an AM/FM/WB Tuner with programmable pre-sets, a 14-band graphic equalizer and delivers 50 watts x 4 of power to the speakers. Installation is also made simple with a direct fit installation, with specifically provided trim panels, using factory mounting points and factory connectors.

Detailed product information can be found on www.rockfordfosgate.com and the radios will be on display at the upcoming 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally® August 4th through the 13th in Sturgis, SD.

With an MSRP of $1,199.99 the PMX-HD14 is expected to begin shipping in September 2023.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

