TAIPEI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCow , an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics, AIoT devices, and smart city solutions, has proudly announced its achievement of the highly coveted ISO 9001:2015 certification for its exceptional quality management system. This certification solidifies SmartCow's commitment to excellence in designing and manufacturing AIoT solutions, encompassing cutting-edge algorithms, platforms, and systems that drive innovation and enhance operational efficiency.

SmartCow obtains quality management system ISO 9001:2015 certification which covering area from from product development and supplier selection to distribution and invoicing of AIoT solutions. (PRNewswire)

ISO 9001:2015 certification is internationally recognized and sets rigorous standards for quality management systems. The certification process involved a comprehensive assessment of SmartCow's quality management system, covering various key areas, from product development and supplier selection to distribution and invoicing of AIoT solutions. SmartCow's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and services has been acknowledged and validated by the ISO 9001:2015 certification, enhancing its credibility and positioning in the market.

SmartCow's AIoT solutions have been making significant strides in revolutionizing multiple industries, such as surveillance, transportation, retail, and urban planning. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, SmartCow empowers businesses and governments to make data-driven decisions, optimize resource allocation, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

With the ISO 9001:2015 certification, SmartCow ensures that its AIoT solutions adhere to the highest quality standards throughout their design and manufacturing processes. This certification serves as a testament to SmartCow's dedication to customer satisfaction, continuous improvement, and the delivery of exceptional AI-driven solutions.

"We are thrilled to have achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification," said Daisy Chen, Taiwan Managing Director of SmartCow. "This significant milestone reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch AIoT solutions that not only meet our clients' evolving needs but also surpass industry standards for quality and reliability. We believe that this certification will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the AI with smart city sector."

As SmartCow looks to the future, it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI engineering and delivering intelligent solutions that transform industries and shape the cities of tomorrow. With its ISO 9001:2015 certification in hand, SmartCow is well-equipped to continue exceeding customer expectations, driving innovation, and contributing to the ongoing intellectualization of the global landscape.

Learn more about SmartCow AIoT solutions by visiting their website at https://www.smartcow.ai/ .

About SmartCow:

Established in 2016, SmartCow is an end-to-end AI engineering company that builds both hardware and software products for AI applications. Our specialty lies in developing software-defined hardware with field programmability and flexibility, which is optimized by the most efficient software for elevated performance. SmartCow's AI applications are widely used in smart cities. Strategic partners include NVIDIA and PNY. The company is located in Malta, India, Taiwan, and France and is expanding to the USA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartCow AI Technologies