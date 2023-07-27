OSF HealthCare receives approval for change of ownership of St. Margaret's Health - Peru hospital

PEORIA, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved a Certificate of Exemption (COE) application by OSF HealthCare for a change in ownership of the St. Margaret's Health – Peru hospital.

OSF HealthCare Logo (PRNewsfoto/OSF HealthCare) (PRNewswire)

The hospital in Peru, Illinois, will in the future operate as a second campus of OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, a 99-bed hospital in Ottawa, Illinois. The Peru location at 925 West St., is expected to open with emergency care and other inpatient services following completion of the sale of assets from St. Margaret's Health to OSF, and after all regulatory approvals are received and necessary on-site preparations are completed.

"We are excited to move forward with our preparation to open this new OSF campus as quickly as possible," said August Querciagrossa, CEO, Western Region, OSF HealthCare. "Our goal is to preserve and sustain access to high quality, local health care for the residents of the Illinois Valley."

OSF HealthCare has hired more than 320 former employees of St. Margaret's Health and more than 50 providers including physicians and advanced medical providers.

"Our Ministry is pleased to welcome so many former St. Margaret's Health employees as new OSF Mission Partners," says Querciagrossa. "They know these communities so well and will help OSF going forward in continuing to serve the Illinois Valley with the greatest care and love."

OSF HealthCare has also acquired the former Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center and Granville Clinic. These sites opened July 10 and include OSF PromptCare, OSF Medical Group – Primary Care locations, OSF Occupational Health and OSF Rehabilitation.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare has 15 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access - with 2,084 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners throughout 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In 2020, OSF OnCall was established, a digital health operating unit, including a hospital-at-home, which delivers care and services when, where and how patients prefer to receive them. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org/.

Contact: Paul Arco, Media Relations Coordinator, OSF HealthCare

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OSF HealthCare