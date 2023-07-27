First Horizon Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon has been awarded on the Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 25, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

The Best Employers for Women have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women.

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations – (General work topics): The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary & wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their employer. Direct recommendations – (Topics relevant to women): To focus on topics which are in general more relevant for women, women were asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation & career, and pay equity. Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively concerning diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered. Diversity among Top Executives / Board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

"I am proud to work for a predominantly female organization that is consistently recognized for its commitment to gender diversity, equitable opportunities and an inclusive work environment," says Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "We continue to pay close attention to the changing dynamics of the workforce and evolve our practices to achieve performance goals while fostering work life balance."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

