Dr. Richter's Ultimate Pet Nutrition®, Launches Nutra Complete™ Premium Chicken Cat Food

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition®, founded by award-winning veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter, recently announced the launch of their newest product: Nutra Complete™ Premium Chicken Cat Food . This nutrient-loaded cat food is a veterinarian-developed blend of protein-packed chicken, seeds, vegetables, fruits, and essential vitamins — all freeze-dried raw for maximum nutrition and flavor. With each bite, Nutra Complete supports your cat's - healthy digestion, soft coat, healthy immune function, and improved overall health.*

What is Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Complete Chicken Cat Food?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete Premium Chicken Cat Food is a high-protein, nutrient-rich food that is responsibly freeze-dried raw to lock in maximum flavor and nutrition. Many cat food manufacturers use high-temperature cooking methods, which can lead to a reduction in nutritional value. On the other hand, Nutra Complete™ was developed with the goal of replicating your cat's natural, wild diet. This specially designed formula ensures your feline companion receives high-quality nutrition from each and every bite.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete Premium Chicken Cat Food is formulated to help provide cats with the nutritional support they need for a healthy coat, immune function, aging, and digestion. These benefits are due in part to the nutritious protein and fiber-rich vegetables and fruits (like blueberries and spinach) that Nutra Complete is crafted with. All the healthy seeds, vegetables, and fruits, like flaxseed, sweet potato, and carrot, have been hand-selected by Dr. Richter to provide your cat with top-tier nutrition to help them maintain healthy immune function.*

Key Ingredients in Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Complete Chicken Cat Food

Lean, Nutritious Chicken — Nutra Complete consists of 95% high-quality, cage-free chicken, which is freeze-dried raw to ensure effortless digestion for your cat.*

Seeds, Vegetables, and Fruits — The formula also includes a potent combination of seeds, vegetables, and fruits, like spinach, flaxseed, sweet potato, blueberry, and carrot. Together, these nutritious fruits and vegetables provide your feline companion with essential health-supporting nutrients.

Immunity-Supporting Vitamins — These potent vitamins work together to help promote healthy skin, maintain a soft coat, and contribute to overall well-being and happiness.*

Where to purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Complete Chicken Cat Food

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete Chicken Cat Food can be purchased at the Ultimate Pet Nutrition ® website for the price of $59.99 with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

How to use Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Complete Chicken Cat Food

If your cat is new to a freeze-dried raw diet, their body might require some time to adapt to the concentrated nutritional content of Nutra Complete, especially if your cat is small. Dr. Richter advises starting gradually to prevent overwhelming your cat with too many new nutrients all at once.

Days 1-3: Begin by replacing only 25% of your cat's regular food with Nutra Complete for the first meal.

Over the next 10 days: Gradually increase the amount of Nutra Complete in each meal until your cat has transitioned to a 100% Nutra Complete diet.

To prepare Nutra Complete, simply scoop the desired amount into your cat's food bowl and soak it with warm water, maintaining an ideal food-to-water ratio of 2 to 1. Let the food soak to enhance the flavor and texture, then gently mix it with a spoon. Following this method will help ensure a smooth and successful transition to Nutra Complete for your feline friend.

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition®

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition® provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition® combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products that help maximize the health benefits of dogs and cats everywhere. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for Cats and the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites . Ultimate Pet Nutrition® products are also available on Amazon . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition® on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and Twitter @ultpetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com .

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian and international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide, and new, available for pre-sale books, Longevity for Cats and Longevity for Dogs. He is also the founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition®, which combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products that help maximize the health benefits of dogs and cats everywhere. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. Currently, Dr. Richter's public TV special based on his bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide , is airing nationwide. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow us on Instagram @petvetexpert .

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

