International Sing-along Phenomenon Pub Choir to Perform on Holland America Line in January 2024

SEATTLE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International music phenomenon Pub Choir will join Holland America Line's award-winning live entertainment offerings with lively and participatory performances on Noordam's January 27 Australia and New Zealand cruise sailing Auckland to Sydney.

Hailing from Australia, the interactive choir will unite Holland America Line guests for several memorable evenings of fun and song in Noordam's Rolling Stone Lounge. Pub Choir leader Astrid Jorgensen, a former music teacher turned world-renowned music director, will divide the crowd into three groups to harmonize performances of popular tunes. Prior music experience is not a prerequisite as Pub Choir, described as the world's funniest, easiest music lesson, transforms a regular audience into an incredible choir during their three performances during the 14-Day Australia and New Zealand voyage.

"Pub Choir is a massive hit in Australia and gaining fans around the globe. Guests who are new to Pub Choir will quickly see why this dynamic show is popular Down Under and a highlight for Holland America Line's award-wining live music performances on Noordam," said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing for Holland America Line.

In addition to three Pub Choir performances, the cruise will feature Step One Dance Company on World Stage, talented piano players at Billboard Onboard and live rock and popular dance music in Rolling Stone Lounge.

About Pub Choir

A recent recipient of a Medal of the Order from Australia, Jorgensen founded Pub Choir in Brisbane, Australia in 2017. In 2020, Pub Choir transformed into Couch Choir which helped connect people during pandemic lockdowns. Pub Choir has since returned to in-person performances and has been applauded by musical celebrities Kate Bush, Mariah Carey and Sir Barry Gibb. Pub Choir's upcoming international tour visits the U.S. and UK through September 2023.

"I can't wait to hit the high seas with some 'High Cs' on Holland America Line," said Jorgensen. "It's ok if your singing voice is rusty, just bring your mouth to the show and I'll help with the rest!"

Join the Sailing

Noordam's 14-day voyage embarks in Auckland, calling at six ports in New Zealand where guests can visit the idyllic beaches of Tauranga, explore the vibrant communities of Christchurch and Napier, relax in Timaru, and discover historic Dunedin before sailing through Fiordland National Park. The ship then sails to three Australian ports including Hobart, the creative capital of Tasmania, cosmopolitan Melbourne and metropolis Sydney, where guests disembark.

Cruise fares begin at US $1,159 per person, double occupancy. Guests can book and save with the Have It All promotion and receive a Signature Beverage package, Shore Excursion Credit, Specialty Dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

