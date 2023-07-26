Fathom Holdings to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 31, 2023

CARY, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents today announced that the Company's CEO Joshua Harley and other members of the Fathom team will ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Nasdaq's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter.

"We are honored to ring the Opening Bell as we celebrate our IPO anniversary and the company's significant milestones to-date," said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. "We are extremely proud of our accomplishments and look forward to demonstrating the power of our truly disruptive business model and how we're able to succeed irrespective of the market environment."

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:

Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

FTHM@gateway-grp.com

