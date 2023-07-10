Fresh Step® and Jonathan Van Ness Aren't "Kitten" About Cat Adoption

The premier litter brand and pet parent have teamed up for National Kitten Day to sponsor kitten and cat adoptions at participating Best Friends Animal Society locations July 10 – 16, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Kitten Day, Fresh Step® and Jonathan Van Ness are helping kittens and cats from Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, to find forever homes. Fresh Step, a premier cat litter brand, will cover feline adoption fees* at Best Friends Animal Society locations nationwide from July 10 to July 16, 2023.

Fresh Step x Jonathan Van Ness - National Kitten Day (PRNewswire)

According to data from Best Friends, nearly 2.1 million cats entered shelters in 2022, but only about half were adopted1. That's why Fresh Step is proud to be the official litter partner of the organization, providing education, monetary support, and cat litter to Best Friends locations nationwide in an effort to help cats thrive and celebrate the joy they bring to our hearts and homes.

"I'm a proud parent to five gorgeous adopted cats," said Jonathan Van Ness. "The bonds and companionship I share with my cats—Matilda, Larry, Genevieve, Liza, and Baggy—are incredibly beneficial to my mental, emotional, and physical well-being. I'm so thrilled to join Fresh Step for this program to help underscore the special connection between cats and their people and help more pretty kitties find loving homes."

For many years, Fresh Step has donated millions of dollars and tons of litter to more than 1,400 shelters across the country to help shelter cats feel more comfortable as they wait to be rescued. Fresh Step knows that adoption is just the beginning of a new journey and that cats and their families need the right products and resources to thrive.

"Sadly, litter box rejection is one of the top reasons why cats are returned to shelters," said Eric Jamison, marketing director, Fresh Step. "That's why we're committed to creating a wide variety of products and giving owners the right information to help ensure that a cat's transition to a new home is successful."

For example, Fresh Step Non-Clumping Litter is the perfect formula for kittens. And for cats, Fresh Step Outstretch® clumping litter absorbs 50% more liquid and odor, keeping the litter box smelling clean and lasting 50% longer.**

To help new owners set their cat up for success, Fresh Step offers these litter box basics:

Privacy please. Cats like to have their privacy as much as humans. Place the litter box in a quiet, accessible location that's easy to clean, like a bathroom, but avoid placing it in a garage or hard-to-find spot. In a multilevel home, it's recommended that you put a litter box on each level. 2

Set the stage. Cats can be finicky about their litter box surroundings and may reject litter that isn't clean. The box should be one-and-a-half times the length of your cat's body. 3 Opt for an open box to make sure they are comfortable.

Where's my box? Avoid moving the box once your cat has acclimated to its new environment. If you must move it, scoot if over about an inch a day to avoid confusion for your cat.

A box for every cat. Got more than one cat? Make sure each has his/her own litter box. Behaviorists recommend you have one box per cat and then an extra box in addition to those. 4

Keep it clean. Cats look to you to keep their litter clean. Remember to scoop out solids once a day and follow the instructions on your Fresh Step package on regular cleaning.

Those interested in adopting a kitten or cat during Fresh Step's National Kitten Day promotion can visit any one of Best Friends' seven locations in Atlanta, Bentonville, Arkansas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Salt Lake City, and the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.

"The happiness of cats and kittens is not only essential to get them adopted, but for their overall well-being in their future homes," said Candi Maciel, director of corporate partnerships, Best Friends Animal Society. "Fresh Step's continued support to our mission is essential as we work toward Best Friends' goal of taking the country no-kill by 2025."

To learn more, visit FreshStep.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society, visit BestFriends.org.

*$15,000 (approximately 300 adoptions)

**vs. Fresh Step® Multi-Cat

About Fresh Step:

Fresh Step® is a premium litter brand pursuing the well-being of cats and their people and strengthening the cat and human bond. As part of Fresh Step's commitment, the company has donated millions of dollars and tons of litter to over 1,400 shelters to help shelter cats feel more comfortable as they wait for their loving families. For more information, visit FreshStep.com .

CLX-B

About Best Friends Animal Society:

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 378,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,300 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org .

