Classic Cars, Vintage Tractors, and Carnival Glass Collectibles Up for Bid on HiBid Following 1,477 Auctions Last Week

OCALA, Fla., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid now has auctions open featuring an impressive collection of classic and vintage cars, as well as motorcycles, trikes, boats, tractors, RVs, and hundreds of carnival glass collectibles. Noteworthy lots for sale include a 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, 1971 Plymouth Cuda 440-6, 2010 Ferrari California convertible, 1914 Parkersburg Elks plate, and Fenton Lotus and Grape amethyst plate.

These auctions follow a $38.2 million week in gross merchandise value for the HiBid.com platform. HiBid reports that more than 639,000 lots were sold in auctions held from June 26th through July 2nd in 1,477 timed and live auctions. The total hammer value exceeded $64.7 million.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

June 26-July 2, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $38.2+ million

Total Hammer Value: $64.7+ million

Lots Sold Online: 639,344

Timed Auctions: 1,381

Live Auctions: 96

Bids Placed: 3.3+ million

Bidding Sessions: 4+ million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Collector Car Auction July 2023 in Barrie, Ontario

Auction Type: Live

Dates: July 6-9

Seller: Associated Auto Auction Ltd

View Auction Catalog

Classic Car Auction

Auction Type: Live

Dates: May 24-July 8

Seller: Diamond S Auction & Real Estate Co.

View Auction Catalog

ICGA Carnival Glass Auction

Auction Type: Live

Dates: July 8

Seller: Seeck Auctions

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

