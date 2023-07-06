Tivity Health Appoints Hill Ferguson as President and CEO

Experienced healthcare and technology executive to lead company's next phase of growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health®, Inc., a leading provider of healthy lifestyle solutions including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, Burnalong® and WholeHealth Living®, announced today that its Board of Directors has named Hill Ferguson President and Chief Executive Officer. Ferguson has spent his career leading both large organizations and start-ups, bringing innovative, scalable solutions to market to address the evolving needs of consumers, health plans and employers.

Stone Point Capital, which acquired Tivity Health in 2022, launched an executive search in March to identify a CEO who will sustain Tivity Health's growth, maximize expansion opportunities, and continue to diversify the business.

"With Hill we have an innovative leader who will ensure that we continue to deliver world class solutions for our clients and partners and achieve new pathways for growth," said Chuck Davis, Chairman and CEO, Stone Point Capital. "Hill is a strong strategic and cultural fit who is passionate about healthcare innovation, product development and consumer experience, and we're excited to welcome him to Tivity Health."

Ferguson was previously CEO of Doctor On Demand where he led development of a next generation virtual care delivery platform, with a strong provider network utilized by employer and health plan partners. Under his leadership, the company experienced exponential growth and merged with Grand Rounds to form Included Health in 2021. Prior to that, Ferguson led consumer experience and product development at Paypal.

"Tivity Health has an exceptional mission and purpose, talented and passionate colleagues, and is a healthy, growing business," said Ferguson. "I'm honored to help create the next chapter for this organization, building on its strong foundation to continue to make a positive difference in the health and well-being of millions of Americans."

Ferguson will also serve on the Tivity Health Board of Directors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

