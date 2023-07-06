Snoop Doggie Doggs Welcomes New Retail Partners to the Dogg Pack

Leading Petwear Brand Founded by Snoop Dogg, SMAC Entertainment, and Little Earth Productions Celebrates Expansion of Retail Presence Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Snoop Doggie Doggs, the petwear brand founded by entertainment icon and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg, in partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc., is pleased to announce the expansion of its retail presence, with the addition of seven new partners and more to come throughout 2023. The move comes after the successful pre-Holiday 2022 launch of the brand, which has gained popularity among pet owners everywhere looking to spoil their dogs and cats with a taste of Snoop's legendary lifestyle.

Adding to the brand's existing partnership with Amazon, who helped kick off the launch of Snoop Doggie Doggs late last year, the brand is excited to officially welcome Petco, Healthy Spot, PetSmart, Kohl's, Faire, Pet Supplies Plus, and Wholesale Pet to the Dogg pack. Known for their extensive lineup of petwear, pet accessories, and pet supplies, these retailers represent a significant milestone for Snoop Doggie Doggs, which has been steadily expanding its retail presence since its founding.

"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce our newest retail partners," said Rob Brandegee, Co-Founder of Little Earth Productions, Inc. "Seeing what a hit Snoop Doggie Doggs is with consumers has been a dream, and to continue that feeling and momentum with Petco, Healthy Spot, PetSmart, and so many more is surreal. We can't wait to keep bringing the Dog(g)'s Life to dogs and cats everywhere as we continue to expand throughout this year and beyond."

With the support and partnership of these new retailers, Snoop Doggie Doggs is poised for even greater success in the coming months and years. Already in the works are additional retail partners that will be announced later this year and continue to expand pet owners' access to the brand's extensive lineup of petwear inspired by Snoop Dogg himself.

"As a California-based pet retailer, partnership with Snoop Doggie Doggs made perfect sense," said Reva Choi, Senior Director of Marketing of Healthy Spot. "We're proud to carry this collection of premium pet apparel, supplies, and accessories, and we've loved seeing our community embrace the iconic Snoop Doggie Doggs lifestyle."

Petco, PetSmart, Kohl's, Faire, Pet Supplies Plus, and Wholesale Pet have also echoed their sentiment and enthusiasm for the partnership and are looking forward to offering their consumers Snoop-approved apparel, plush toys, bowls, leashes, and more.

"In over two decades of working with Snoop and Shante, it is clear that Snoop Doggie Doggs is one of the most authentic brand expansions we've ever produced," said Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment. "The immediate success and strength of this brand has enabled us to quickly develop a meaningful pawprint of retailers which will help us bring our unique line of pet apparel, toys, and accessories to customers and fans."

Snoop Doggie Doggs apparel products range in size XS – XL, as well as the 'big dog' size, with the entire lineup retailing from $14.99 to $99.99. Please check directly with each retailer to see their own unique lineup of products available in-store and/or online for their consumers.

For more information on Snoop Doggie Doggs and to find a retail partner location near you, please visit SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and follow the brand on social media @snoopdoggiedoggs on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Snoop Doggie Doggs

Snoop Doggie Doggs is a petwear brand founded by Snoop Dogg. With an extensive lineup of apparel, toys, accessories and more for dogs, and cats, Snoop Doggie Doggs has pets everywhere living like royalty with unparalleled products inspired by the lavish life of Snoop Dogg himself. Snoop Doggie Doggs is available to shop in store and/or online at Amazon, Healthy Spot, Petco, PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and many more pet supply stores. Apparel products range in size XS – XL, as well as the 'big dog' size, with the entire lineup retailing from $14.99 to $99.99. For more information on Snoop Doggie Doggs, please visit SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and follow the brand on social @SnoopDoggieDoggs.

About Little Earth Productions, Inc.

Little Earth Productions is a leading designer and manufacturer of accessories, apparel and pet gear for licensed sports and celebrity brands. Known for its fashion-based approach to licensing, Little Earth brings to market accessories that are innovative and fun. With licenses for the NFL, MLB, NHL MLS, NASCAR and more than 60 colleges and universities, they are known as a "one stop shop" for national retailers who want to offer product for the teams in their regions. The company was founded by Ava DeMarco and Robert Brandegee in the basement of their home in 1993, as an outgrowth of a business plan that Rob wrote while a student in an entrepreneurship class in the University of Pittsburgh. They quickly became known for their unique environmentally friendly, recycled fashion accessories made from post-consumer materials, such as recycled innertube rubber, authentic license plates and car seatbelt buckle belts. Little Earth's creative and fun aesthetic continues today in its licensed human and pet accessories.

