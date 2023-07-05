What is the most popular gambling in Japan? Questionnaire Survey of 102 Japanese Gambling Enthusiasts

NAGOYA, Japan, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gambling information site "Public Competition Guide ( https://practicefoundry.com/ )" operated by Site Creation Co., Ltd. conducted a questionnaire survey on Japanese gambling targeting 102 Japanese gambling enthusiasts. We investigated Japanese gambling that seems to be popular with foreigners, fun gambling, and easy-to-earn gambling.

Questionnaire survey overview

This survey was conducted over the internet, targeting Japanese gambling enthusiasts. The investigation period spanned from June 14, 2023 (Wednesday) to June 18, 2023 (Sunday). A total of 102 respondents participated in the survey.

Summary of survey results

47% of people considered horse racing as the most interesting form of Japanese gambling , followed by pachislot at 23%, and pachinko at 20%.

52% of people chose horse racing as the most profitable form of Japanese gambling , 20% chose boat racing, and 15% chose pachinko.

57% of people considered pachinko as the most beginner-friendly form of Japanese gambling , followed by horse racing at 16%, and boat racing at 13%.

When asked about the recommended form of Japanese gambling for foreign tourists, horse racing received the highest response at 43%, closely followed by pachinko at 39%.

The average amount of money used in a single instance of Japanese gambling was between 1,000 yen and 10,000 yen for 48% of people, and between 10,000 yen and 50,000 yen for 43% of people.

47% of people reported their highest earnings from Japanese gambling to be over 100,000 yen , followed by earnings of 50,000 yen to 100,000 yen at 21%, 1,000 yen to 10,000 yen at 18%, 10,000 yen to 50,000 yen at 14%, and less than 1,000 yen at 2%.

The most profitable japanese gambling in the past was horse racing at 37%, followed by pachinko at 31%, and pachislot at 29%.

(Note: Each percentage is relative to the total number of respondents, and not all categories may add up to 100%. Additionally, as the number of responses is small, the percentages are approximate.)

