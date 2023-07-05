MELIXIR, South Korea's Pioneering Microbiome-friendly Skincare Sets a New Standard for Clean Beauty

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melixir, South Korea's pioneering microbiome-friendly skincare brand, has expanded its presence in international markets with recent launches in Sephora stores across South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong S.A.R., Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Building on its success and growing popularity on platforms like Amazon, Melixir is poised to further establish itself as a leading vegan skincare brand in the global market.

Founded in 2018 by Hana Lee, a beauty industry veteran with 10 years of experience, Melixir is dedicated to providing skincare solutions for sensitive skin, backed by microbiome science. Inspired by Lee's personal struggle with sensitive skin, Melixir was created to offer effective, cruelty-free, vegan skincare products designed to promote a healthy skin microbiome.

All Melixir products are certified EVE VEGAN® and Kind To Biome®, ensuring their vegan status and their ability to maintain a balanced and healthy skin microbiome. These skincare essentials are formulated with powerful plant-based ingredients that are vegan, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic. Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, formaldehyde, and more, Melixir products have gained a cult following worldwide and are certified Clean at Sephora.

Melixir's commitment to microbiome-friendly skincare is exemplified by Melixir Vegan Airfit™ Sunscreen, which quickly became a sensation in Korea for its lightweight, refreshing application and mild ingredients that are less likely to cause breakouts. It rapidly became Sephora Korea's No. 1 best-selling sunscreen in its category. The Vegan Airfit™ Sunscreen features natural ingredients derived from reeds, pine nuts, and pine needles, which have long been used in Asian countries for their skin-nourishing and moisturizing properties. With an SPF50+ PA++++ and a 10-hour durability test, it is perfect for extended outdoor activities.

Another beloved product from Melixir is the Melixir Vegan Lip Butter™, which is also microbiome-friendly. Praised for its mildness and deep moisturizing power, the Vegan Lip Butter™ has gained popularity in Korea, the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. With over 90% naturally derived ingredients like agave and shea butter, this lip balm recently achieved the top spot in category sales on Amazon US and Japan.

Currently available in Sephora Korea, Hong Kong S.A.R., Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, Melixir plans to expand its international footprint further by entering European countries such as the UK and Germany this year.

As of June 2023, Melixir has officially obtained B Corp certification, highlighting its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. This prestigious certification recognizes Melixir's dedication to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

To learn more about Melixir and its range of vegan skincare products, visit www.melixirskincare.com.

About Melixir

Melixir is South Korea's first revolutionary vegan skincare brand founded in 2018. With a commitment to cruelty-free beauty, Melixir draws inspiration from Asian medicinal plants to create plant-based products designed for sensitive skin. All Melixir products are certified EVE VEGAN® and Kind To Biome®, ensuring they are vegan and gentle on the skin microbiome. Melixir has gained a loyal following globally and is available in select Sephora stores and online platforms.

