Mastercam 2024 Integrates Sandvik Coromant CoroPlus® Tool Library Add-In

TOLLAND, Conn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software, has collaborated with Sandvik Coromant, a global industry leader and provider of manufacturing tools, machining solutions, and knowledge that drives industry standards and innovation, to announce the integration of Sandvik Coromant CoroPlus® Tool Library Add-in into the new release of Mastercam 2024.

Mastercam has partnered with Sandvik to announce the integration of CoroPlus® Tool Library Add-in into Mastercam 2024.

The integration of the CoroPlus® Tool Library allows Mastercam customers to save significant time searching for desired tools and building 3D tool assemblies that can be brought directly into Mastercam. The CoroPlus® Tool Library makes tool recommendations based on material, operation, and tool type. The ability to import tool assemblies directly into Mastercam 2024 saves time and effort since users can quickly and easily find and use the right tools. By utilizing 3D tool models and recommended cutting data, users can optimize the machining process and achieve better results.

Mastercam developers worked closely with Sandvik Coromant product management to let users import 3D tool assemblies directly into Mastercam's toolpath operations. Users of Mastercam benefit from having the correct tooling for the material and for the type of machining operation, plus an accurate, 3D model that can be used for visualization and collision checking in addition to the time savings.

"In the past, customers had to search through thousands of catalog pages and cross-reference multiple sources to create the tool assemblies needed to machine their parts," says Dave Boucher, Chief Product Officer, Mastercam. "Now, they have access to cutting data and tooling recommendations directly from within Mastercam, making it easier for them to select the best cutting tools for their specific applications, optimize their machining operations, and improve productivity."

"The collaboration with the Mastercam team has been fantastic during this development and we are thrilled to be able to offer an efficient and seamless way of adding tool data into Mastercam's toolpath operations," says Tobias Unosson, Product Manager, CoroPlus® Tool Library.

For information about Sandvik Coromant CoroPlus® ToolLibrary, please visit https://www.sandvik.coromant.com/en-gb/tools/digitalmachining/coroplus-tool-library/coroplus_tool_library_add_in_for_mastercam. For more information on Mastercam, please visit www.mastercam.com.

About Mastercam

Founded in 1983, Mastercam is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in China. Mastercam is a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 300,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com .

Mastercam® is a registered trademark of CNC Software, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

