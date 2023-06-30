Fors Marsh Celebrates Release of EAC's 2022 EAVS Report

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fors Marsh's elections team is proud to celebrate the release of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission's (EAC) Election Administration and Voting Survey (EAVS) report for the November 8, 2022, federal election. The full agency report is now available.

Voting booths (PRNewswire)

"EAVS is the first draft of history for every federal general election." - EAC Chair Christy McCormick

EAVS data—collected from thousands of state, territorial, and local election officials nationwide—are the definitive record of each federal election. The voter registration and turnout figures, military and overseas voting, early voting, vote by mail, poll workers, and voting technology data form the basis for many familiar academic research efforts in the field.

"EAVS is the first draft of history for every federal general election," said EAC Chair Christy McCormick. "Policymakers, election officials, and the media rely on this survey for information about our nation's election system—and it helps tell the story of the voting experience across America."

Fors Marsh has been the EAC's implementing partner on EAVS for four consecutive federal election cycles, beginning in 2016. "The Elections team here at Fors Marsh is doing cutting-edge work to bring reliable and accurate data to the ongoing national conversation about voting in America," said senior fellow and longtime elections expert Doug Chapin. "In a world where state and local election officials are increasingly under scrutiny, we are proud to help ensure that facts, not feelings, drive the debate."

The survey has been significantly enhanced since that time, with a concentrated focus on ease of use for responding election offices and final data accuracy. Improvements include the creation of a pre-election policy survey, which allows states to report the details of their existing election laws and procedures and to provide context for the state and local data report in the post-election EAVS.

"We are grateful for the continued opportunity to partner with the EAC," said Fors Marsh Senior Researcher Lindsay Nielson. "We work closely with agency staff and members of the elections community nationwide to not only collect and verify the EAVS data but also to create products to make the data accessible to a wide variety of audiences."

To read more about Fors Marsh's election experts' views on EAVS, visit the Fors Marsh website.

About Fors Marsh

At Fors Marsh, we take on issues that matter. A team of researchers, advisors, and communicators working together to shape the systems that shape our lives. Fueled by empathy and grounded in evidence, we bring together the science of research and the art of communication. We look at human behavior from all angles to design targeted solutions that influence decision-making and move people to action.

Contact:

Lauren Johnson

ljohnson@forsmarsh.com

Fors Marsh (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fors Marsh