WILD TURKEY® UNVEILS MASTER'S KEEP VOYAGE, A LIMITED-EDITION CRAFT BOURBON PERFECTED WITH TIME IN JAMAICAN RUM CASKS

The collaboration between Eddie Russell of Wild Turkey and Dr. Joy Spence of Appleton Estate, two masters of their craft, will be available this July at select retailers

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Turkey , the iconic American bourbon brand, today announces the release of Master's Keep Voyage, the latest expression in the annual limited-edition series of highly sought-after whiskies. Crafted by Master Distiller Eddie Russell in a first-time collaboration with Dr. Joy Spence, the renowned Master Blender of Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, this 106-proof expression of 10-year-old bourbon was finished with a secondary maturation period in Jamaican rum casks, marking the first rum cask finish in Wild Turkey's history. It will be available at select retailers beginning in July.

This July, Wild Turkey, the iconic American bourbon brand, releases Master’s Keep Voyage, the latest expression in the annual limited-edition series of highly sought-after whiskies. (PRNewswire)

"Every year, we look forward to the release of Master's Keep as an opportunity to rethink what our bourbon can be," says Wild Turkey's Master Distiller Eddie Russell. "Creating Master's Keep Voyage in collaboration with Dr. Joy Spence was a real privilege, and I think our shared passion for telling a story through our spirits comes through in this one-of-a-kind whiskey."

Master's Keep Voyage captures the hallmarks of both bourbon and rum making and reflects Eddie Russell and Dr. Joy Spence's more than 80 years of combined experience in crafting exceptional spirits. To begin, Dr. Joy Spence hand selected some of the finest casks from the iconic Jamaican rum house Appleton Estate – these casks previously held 14-year-old pot still rum and were chosen for their potential to best complement the bold top notes and rich caramel undertones of Wild Turkey's extra-aged bourbons. The casks then made the voyage to the Wild Turkey Distilling Co. in Lawrenceburg, KY, where Eddie Russell hand selected a batch of 10-year-old bourbon that had been aged in Wild Turkey's classic No. 4 char barrels. The bourbon was finished in the rum casks in the heat of a Kentucky timber rickhouse, resulting in a tropically influenced American icon bursting with a palate of fruits, caramel and aged oak with a warm, long-lasting finish of chocolate and spice.

"With Voyage, we set out to develop a spirit that allows the notes of the rum and bourbon to work in harmony," said Appleton Estate Master Blender Dr. Joy Spence. "By aging Eddie's hand-selected batch of 10-year-old bourbon in the finest casks we have at Appleton Estate, we were able to achieve a new level of flavor that gives whiskey and bourbon lovers a new way to enjoy their favorite drinks."

The Master's Keep series, first launched in 2015, was born from Eddie Russell's desire to push the boundaries of traditional bourbon-making by experimenting with aging techniques and finishes. Each annual release in the collection is highly coveted and available in limited quantities.

Master's Keep Voyage will be available nationally at select retailers beginning in July. SRP for a 750ml bottle is $275. The makers of Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate took their time crafting this one-of-a-kind whiskey, and they encourage fans to take their time enjoying it and to drink in moderation.

About Wild Turkey

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is located in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have over 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery.

The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthey took a few warehouse samples on a Wild Turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that Wild Turkey whiskey" and the brand was born.

Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Aging in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char), imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey. The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkey.com.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier.

The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 23 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Wild Turkey (PRNewsfoto/Wild Turkey) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wild Turkey