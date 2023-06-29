NEAR Foundation unveil winners of Women in Web3 Changemakers 2023

NEAR Foundation announces the top 10 winners of this year's Women in Web3 Changemakers competition

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEAR Foundation , the Swiss non-profit that supports the governance and development of the NEAR protocol, today published the final top Women in Web3 Changemakers 2023 list .

The women were chosen by the public from a shortlist selected from hundreds of applications based on the following judging criteria: inclusion – driving ideas that are good for society and sustainable; influence – making an impact in the Web3 community and among peers; and innovation – contributing to important and necessary projects at work or independently.

The list of award winners highlights the achievements of women in Web3 and the importance of having visible female role models in the ecosystem.

Commenting on the winners, Marieke Flament, CEO of the NEAR Foundation said: "This is a remarkable list of outstanding women who have truly made their mark in a highly competitive and challenging environment, where opportunities are not always accessible to everyone, especially women. These Changemakers show that we can forge our own path into the ecosystem and create a collective narrative that has the power to break down barriers to entry and make Web3 more inclusive for everyone. I am extremely honoured to be championing this initiative and to spotlight these exceptionally talented women. I am equally grateful for the hundreds of nominations we received from peers and employers who took the time to highlight the many achievements that the global female workforce have made to their organisations. By casting their ballot, the international community has shown that the contributions of women are being noticed and that together we can make a positive difference to the collective good of Web3."

Flament added: "It is important that we continue to help one another and maintain a strong, international community that includes both men and women. Together we can inspire one another, become each other's role models and level the playing field for the next generation of women."

The women on this year's 10 Changemakers list, in alphabetical order:

Emily Rose Dallara, Web3 Leadership Coach and Podcast Producer

Janine Grainger , CEO and Cofounder, Easy Crypto AI

Bridget Greenwood , Founder, The Bigger Pie

Cathy Hackl, Founder and Chief Metaverse Officer

Erica Kang, Founder and CEO, Krypto Seoul

Irina Karagyaur, Founder and Director, BQ9

Veronica Korzh, Cofounder and CEO, Geekpay

Zoe Leavitt, Founder and CEO, Glass

Alana Podrx, CEO and Founder, Eve Wealth

Yaliwe Soko, Chair, United Africa Blockchain Association

About the NEAR Foundation

The NEAR Foundation is a Swiss non-profit that supports the governance and development of the NEAR protocol, a high-performance carbon-neutral blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable. NEAR is built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs to be simple to use, inclusive and good for the environment. The foundation aims to help raise awareness, support and grow this ecosystem and allocate grants on behalf of the ecosystem.

