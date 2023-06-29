Mindray's MSCI ESG rating jumps to AA level, the highest for A-share listed companies

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global medical solutions provider, has recently achieved an outstanding AA rating for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a renowned international rating agency. This rating is the highest in the A-share market, signifying Mindray's impressive advancement towards being a leader in ESG management across the globe and specifically in the medical device industry.

According to MSCI's latest ESG rating report, Mindray's sustainable development practices in the social and governance areas have promoted the rating upgrade.

Mindray places employees at the center of the sustainable development strategy. In 2022, the company is committed to attracting top talent from universities around the world and expert talent to build a diversified global talent team. The company has experienced an increasing number of employees worldwide for three consecutive years. Diversity, equality and inclusion represent fundamental components of Mindray's core values. Consequently, in 2022, Mindray updated and upgraded multiple systems and management measures, with a key focus on promoting diversity throughout the entire staff. For now, Mindray has established 51 overseas subsidiary companies in 42 countries that employ 100% local employees in 29 countries.

In terms of product quality and safety, MSCI stated that Mindray is in the leading position in product quality management in the industry. The company's comprehensive quality management system integrates all business functions, including R&D, procurement, manufacturing, marketing and sales, customer service and post-marketing supervision, guaranteeing the quality and safety of all products.

Regarding corporate governance and business ethics, MSCI affirms the company's protection of whistleblowers and its regular compliance audits on anti-corruption practices. Mindray advocates and practices complete honesty and trustworthiness in all business operations, strictly complying with any laws and regulations related to anti-corruption, preventing conflicts of interest, anti-fraud, anti-monopoly, and anti-unfair competition. The company conducts regular ethics audits and encourages all employees to study relevant system rules and regulations. Furthermore, Mindray invites all stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, and others, to report any illegal or disciplinary action related to the company via various channels - publicly or anonymously. The company firmly protects the rights and interests of whistleblowers.

This year, Mindray published its fifth Sustainability Report since its listing, highlighting the company's practices and achievements in six key areas of its sustainable development strategy. The company made an announcement of its carbon emission reduction target for the first time, committing to reduce its carbon emissions intensity by 25% by the year 2030, in comparison to the baseline from 2021, and implementing corresponding carbon reduction plans to further accelerate low-carbon transformation efforts across its operations.

Li Xiting, Chairman of Mindray, has announced the company's continued focus on its core business and efforts to improve innovation, market expansion, and localization construction. As part of its forward-thinking approach, Mindray will always prioritize sustainable development strategies and expand collaboration with relevant stakeholders to explore sustainable pathways for the medical industry.

