INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS ACQUIRES MUSIC CATALOG OF GRAMMY®-NOMINATED RAPPER AND PRODUCER LOGIC

Deal Between the Music & Entertainment Rights Company and Logic Includes Chart-Topping Hits "1-800-273-8255" and "EVERYDAY"

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Influence Media Partners ("Influence Media") announced the acquisition of GRAMMY® nominated rapper and producer Logic's music catalog spanning 185 titles. The eight-figure deal features chart-topping tracks including multi-platinum single "1-800-273-8255" ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid, "EVERYDAY'' with Marshmello, "HOMICIDE" ft. Eminem, and "6 SUCKER FOR PAIN" with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic & Ty Dolla $ign ft. X Ambassadors.

"Making music has always been a creative outlet and a form of therapy for me, and I've been humbled by how deeply it has connected with people around the world," said Logic. "It's important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I'm excited to partner with Rene and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity."

"Logic is a changemaker with an independent mindset and entrepreneurial spirit. He's proven himself to be a multifaceted artist who never confines himself to one box," said Rene McLean, Influence Media Partner and Founding Advisor. "Logic has made a tangible impact not only on the music charts, but on culture, and his commitment to destigmatizing and raising awareness around mental health issues is admirable. Influence Media is proud to partner with Logic to ensure his powerful body of work is heard for generations to come."

The Logic deal further solidifies Influence Media's investment in the future of hip-hop within the music publishing and content rights marketplace. In 2022, Influence Media acquired hundreds of titles by GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper Future from 2004 to 2020. Aligned with their mission to bolster "modern evergreen" music, Influence Media will continue to expand the impact of Logic's contribution on pop culture.

The news of the acquisition comes on the heels of the release of Logic's eighth studio album College Park and announcement of his U.S. tour "Logic: The College Park Tour with Special Guest Juicy J." College Park marks Logic's first independent release following his 10-year deal with Def Jam Records, where he released his 2017 album Everybody and multi-platinum track "1-800-273-8255" featuring Khalid and Alessia Cara. The hit single received two GRAMMY® nominations and propelled Logic forward as an advocate for mental health. Since then, Logic has had over 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and has collaborated with legendary artists among the likes of Eminem, RZA, Pusha T and Childish Gambino.

In 2022, Influence Media announced a $750 million fund platform backed by BlackRock, Inc. and Warner Music Group to invest in high-value compositions from artists with global reach, growth potential and streaming success. The fund has resulted in Influence Media's investment in over 25 music catalogs from GRAMMY® winning and GRAMMY® nominated artists, including platinum recording artist Future, country superstar Blake Shelton, producing team The Stereotypes, Puerto Rican songwriter-producer Tainy, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, and more.

