Gen.G Expands Its After-School Program, the Generational Gaming Academy, to Utilize Gaming to Open New Career Pathways in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G is continuing to evolve its commitment to education through their partnership with Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), the Sacramento Chinese Community Service Center, and Elk Grove Unified School District in Sacramento. With the return of its eight week after-school K-12 program, the Generational Gaming Academy, this program is designed to turn students' passion for gaming and esports into a launchpad for engagement, networking, and capacity building in three core categories: personal and social development, exploration of career pathways, and unique and interactive gaming experiences. Generational Gaming Academy is an evolution of the original program that originated in South Korea and will continue in the Sacramento area.

The program is structured and tailored for each age group to maximize the best balance between fun and learning via encouraging the development of core soft skills such as communication, leadership, and teamwork. The curriculum is designed by Gen.G to align gaming industry best practices while optimizing student learning.

Edward Harris, Jr. Middle School and Monterey Trail High School participated in the program in fall 2022 with 60 students and will continue their program this year. Additional Sacramento schools, Florin High School, Will C. Wood Middle School, and James Rutter Middle School will launch its eight-week program with more than 100 students expected to participate in the program. Each school will begin their program at different dates throughout the year.

"The Colts Generational Gaming Academy is such a valuable program. The partnership between Edward Harris Jr. Middle School and Gen.G Esports has created an environment that not only fosters growth for our students, but also pushes them to explore avenues and perspectives that they may have never experienced before," said Malik X. Williams, teacher at Edward Harris, Jr. Middle School. "The students who signed up for the program love being there. The impact that this program has on our students and the culture of this campus cannot be any less apparent. Students beg daily to be a part of it, because they see the positive impact that it is having on their peers. To see students who are often shy, quiet, or trying to keep a low profile explode with joy, laughter, enthusiasm and even stepping up to take charge of their team exercises is a testament to how a program like this can foster important development in all of our students, regardless of their social and emotional state of being."

"Gen.G brings practice, experience, and passion with games and esports and applies them to core principles of social emotional learning, building vocational and practical knowledge through hands-on applications, and introduces students to guest speakers with leading industry experience," said Neal Oliver, teacher at Monterey Trail High School, who mission is to create a learning community that will challenge all students to realize their greatest potential, while preparing them for their future.

"We strongly believe in offering our students scholastic programs that match the current industry standards equipped with the latest technologies. We are extremely excited to be working with Gen.G Esports, a leader in scholastic gaming, to offer our students the programs they need and deserve," said Michelle Wallner, Program Specialist, Expanded Learning Elk Grove Unified School District.

SMUD will continue their partnership with Gen.G to launch additional sustainable community modules within this scholastic gaming program in 2023. Students will have the opportunity to complete an integrated curriculum that teaches students on environmental stewardship, energy consumption, and how gaming plays a role in technological learning and advancement. SMUD and Gen.G are also partnered with the Sacramento Chinese Community Service Center that supports expanded learning programs across a number of school districts in the region who will be supporting the execution of the Generational Gaming Academy at Will C Wood.

"SMUD is proud to continue supporting this incredible outlet that lets students tap into their passion for gaming to deeply explore STEM education and build invaluable skills in communication, leadership and collaboration," said Jose Bodipo-Memba, SMUD's Chief Diversity Officer. "As SMUD works toward decarbonizing the region's power supply, having a strong science, technology, engineering and math foundation in all our schools will be key to our region's success. Provided with the tools to discover and innovate, the upcoming generation will build on our progress of zero carbon innovation and help sustain a clean energy future that benefits the entire region. SMUD will continue to support equitable education opportunities like this partnership to ensure all communities can participate and thrive in our clean energy economy."

"Our time investing into the Sacramento area with Generational Gaming Academy has definitely paid off with so many students getting exactly what they want out of our program," said Arnold Hur, Gen.G's CEO. "Our focus on educational initiatives and expansion of learning programs targeted towards middle and high school students has always been part of our pillar of education at Gen.G. Whether it's in gaming or another industry entirely, we want to use our own skills and knowledge to guide a new generation of gamers to fulfilling careers no matter where they go."

